Jaane Jaan new poster OUT: Jaideep Ahlawat looks unrecognizable; fans stunned by his avatar

Following the release of the official teaser of the Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer film Jaane Jaan, on August 25, 2023, the audience is buzzing with excitement. As the film marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT debut, her fans are eagerly waiting to see her remarkable acting. After the release of the first poster featuring the Jab We Met actress, now, to heighten the excitement, another new poster has been shared on social media, which also reveals the trailer release date.

A new poster from Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jaane Jaan featuring Jaideep Ahlawat is out

After the release of the first poster of Jaane Jaan featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, the makers have dropped the second poster from the film today, September 3 which gives a glimpse of the character essayed by Jaideep Ahlawat. In the poster, the actor can be seen in a completely different avatar, sporting a menacing, partially bald appearance and visible weight loss.

Netflix India took to its Instagram handle to share the new poster in collaboration with the actor and wrote, “Kuch Secrets Jaan Lekar Hi Rahenge. Hold Tight, #JaaneJaan trailer drops in 2 DAYS! #JaaneJaanOnNetflix @kareenakapoorkhan @jaideepahlawat @itsvijayvarma @SujoyGhoshOfficial @jayshewakramani @akshaipuri #ThomasKim #AvikMukhopadhyay @gauravbose_vermillion @12thstreetentertainment_film @nlfilms.india @krosspictures @saregama_official.” SEE THE POSTER HERE:

Kareena Kapoor Khan features in the first poster of her upcoming OTT debut Jaane Jaan

On September 2, 2023, Netflix India's official Instagram page shared a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s look in the highly anticipated movie Jaane Jaan and revealed the trailer release date. In the poster, Kareena Kapoor Khan is depicted with a stern expression, while a girl standing behind her in the poster appears to be concerned. The post was captioned, “The thrill is just around the corner... and it's coming to you in 3 days! #JaaneJaan trailer 3 days to go.” SEE THE POSTER HERE:

Both posters have the trailer release date written in bold, further revealing, “Trailer out on 5 Sep”.

On the work front, after Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in The Buckingham Murders which she is also co-producing. The actress also has The Crew in her kitty.

