Jaane Jaan new poster OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma raise curiosity; fans react

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a renowned Bollywood actress who has been in the industry for over two decades. She has acted in many hit films and is currently preparing to make her debut in the world of online streaming with her first OTT movie called Jaane Jaan. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the main roles. Ever since its announcement, the release of its posters, and the trailer, the film Jaane Jaan has been generating a lot of buzz on the internet. Now, the makers have released a new poster of the film featuring Kareena, Jaideep, and Vijay.

Jaane Jaan new poster featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma out

After the release of the posters which featured the cast individually, now, the makers of Jaane Jaan took to their social media handles to release a new poster of the film featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Every story has 2 sides, but this one has 3. Unravel the mystery of #JaaneJaan on 21 September, only on Netflix! #JaaneJaanOnNetflix @kareenakapoorkhan @jaideepahlawat @itsvijayvarma @SujoyGhoshOfficial @jayshewakramani @akshaipuri #ThomasKim #AvikMukhopadhyay @gauravbose_vermillion @12thstreetentertainment_film @nlfilms.india @krosspictures @saregama_official.” SEE THE POSTER HERE:

As soon as she dropped the new poster, fans flooded the comment section with fire, red heart, and heart-eye emojis. One Instagram, user wrote, “I CANNOT WAIT ANY MORE,” and added a string of crying and red heart emojis. One more user commented, “Stellar cast !!! Can’t wait,” along with a heart-eye emoji. Another user wrote, “Can't wait no more,” along with fire, heart, and cracker emojis.

Vijay Varma opens about about his experience working with Kareena Kapoor Khan

During the trailer launch of Jaane Jaan, Vijay Varma spoke about working with the Kapoor sisters and shared his experience. He said, “It was delightful to just watch the both of them at work. I managed to have informal, off-camera moments with them which were very nice as well. I grew up watching and seeti maaroing (whistling) to both of these films and to work with them now has been like a fairy tale.”

The film Jaane Jaan is written and directed by Sujoy Ghosh. It's based on Keigo Higashino's 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X. The film is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films, Kross Pictures, and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. It will premiere on the popular streaming platform Netflix on September 21, 2023. Besides Kareena Kapoor Khan, the movie also features Saurabh Sachdeva, Lin Laishram, and Karma Takapa in important roles.

ALSO READ: Jaane Jaan Trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt and others praise Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat