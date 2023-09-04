Jaane Jaan New Poster OUT: Makers drop Vijay Varma’s intriguing look after Kareena Kapoor-Jaideep Ahlawat’s

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s crime thriller Jaane Jaan, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. It is an adaptation of Japanese author Higashino Keigo's bestselling 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X. The makers unveiled the first look teaser of the film in August, leaving fans intrigued. Post that, Kareena and Jaideep’s character posters were also unveiled. Now, the makers have shared another intriguing poster of Jaane Jaan, featuring Vijay Varma.

Jaane Jaan poster featuring Vijay Varma

On Monday morning, Netflix India shared a new poster of the film, featuring Vijay Varma. The poster shows Vijay looking intense as he stands in a dark room with a green board in the background with a link chart on it. He is seen wearing a dark green jacket over a shirt. "Put your detective hats on and get ready to connect the dots

#JaaneJaan trailer out TOMORROW!" read the caption of the post. As soon as the poster was released, fans expressed their excitement. "Okay, time to solve another mystery," read one comment, while another netizen wrote, "Let's become Sherlock Holmes to solve this case." Check out the new poster of Jaane Jaan below.

The trailer of Jaane Jaan will release digitally tomorrow. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively informed that the trailer will also be attached with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, which will release in theaters on 7th September. Fans are in for a treat as they will get a chance to watch the trailer of Jaane Jaan on the big screen!

Meanwhile, Sujoy Ghosh recently talked about casting Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay in the film. He said that when he first got the rights to the film, he told no one about it. At that time, Kareena called him up talking to him about how she wanted to be a part of a film like this. "What are the odds! For me, after having this script for 11 years, having Kareena play the role of Maya made sense instantly, it was a meant-to-be kind of situation," he said.

He also added that Jaideep and Vijay instantly clicked with Naren and Karan's roles in Jaane Jaan. "Jaideep and Vijay’s camaraderie and chemistry has been undeniable, you could see the bond they shared from the get go. I had no idea they were classmates, but what more can you call this other than destiny?" he said.

About Jaane Jaan

Jaane Jaan is a cat-and-mouse thriller, that follows Maya, Naren and Karan (Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay), in a race where everyone is trying to cover and uncover the truth!. The film will stream on Netflix from September 21, 2023.

ALSO READ: Jaane Jaan new poster OUT: Jaideep Ahlawat looks unrecognizable; fans stunned by his avatar