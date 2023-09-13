Jaane Jaan New Promo OUT: Jaideep Ahlawat plays a shady teacher in Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma starrer

Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat are three of the finest actors in Bollywood. All of them have proven their mantle as performers in a variety of films. For the first time, all three of them are working together in the upcoming mystery thriller film Jaane Jaan, which is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. It also makes Kareena's foray into the streaming space.

Jaane Jaan new promo out

Today, on September 13th, the makers of Jaane Jaan released a new promo featuring Jaideep Ahlawat who plays the role of teacher Naren. Throughout the 40-second promo, we get a glimpse of the character who is also the neighbor of Maya D'Souza (played by Kareena Kapoor). He is shown to often greet her in the morning and keep an eye on her. Things start to change after police officer Karan Anand (played by Vijay Varma) arrives in the town to investigate something.

Promo on Kareena Kapoor was released earlier

Earlier, a promo focusing on the character of Maya D'Souza (played by Kareena) was released. It shows that Maya is charming but is hiding something and probably has a mysterious past. She goes to great lengths to protect her daughter from what seems to be a murder investigation. A title track was also released which is a rendition of a song from the 1969 film Intaquam. The recreated version is sung by Neha Kakkar and the music is composed by ace duo Sachin-Jigar. The song is penned by Rajendra Krishan.

About Jaane Jaan

Jaane Jaan is written and directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under the banners 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films, Kross Pictures, and Balaji Motion Pictures. It is an adaptation of Keigo Higashino's 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X. The film will premiere on Netflix on September 21. Jaane Jaan stars Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Saurabh Sachdeva, Lin Laishram, and Karma Takapa.

