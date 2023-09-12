Jaane Jaan New Promo OUT: Kareena Kapoor Khan plays protective mom in Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat starrer

Sujoy Ghosh, the director well-known for the film Kahaani, is back with a new thriller titled Jaane Jaan. In this film, Kareena Kapoor Khan takes the lead role and is ready to make her debut in the world of online streaming. Besides Kareena, the movie also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the main roles. Earlier in the month, the makers and cast of Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix movie Jaane Jaan, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat, unveiled an intriguing trailer. Now, a new promo for the film has been released.

Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Jaane Jaan new promo out

After receiving positive responses from the audience for the posters and trailer of the Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Jaane Jaan, today, the film’s director Sujoy Ghosh took to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter), to share a new promo of the film. The promo provided a glimpse into Maya D'Souza's world and how she goes to great lengths to protect her daughter from what seems to be a murder investigation. The brief video showed Kareena's character, Maya going above and beyond to keep her school-going daughter out of harm's way. Sharing the promo, Sujoy wrote, “whatta honor it was to work with kareena kapoor khan -- another level of dedication...here she is as maya d'souza in...#JaaneJaan 21 sept on @NetflixIndia dekhna zaroor,” along with a smiley emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

As soon as Ghosh shared the promo, fans couldn’t resist expressing their excitement and flooded the comments section with their reactions. One X user wrote, “Already blocked my calendar, this looks so Promising Kareena x Vijay x Jaideep.. it's gonna be lit,” along with a red heart emoji. One more user wrote, “Maya D'Souza is going to be another Kareena cult character,” along with adding a fire, crown, and a red heart emoji. Another wrote, “Intense,” and added three fire emojis.

About Jaane Jaan

The film Jaane Jaan is written and directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The movie is an adaptation of Keigo Higashino's 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X. It's produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films, Kross Pictures, and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. It’s all set to release on Netflix on September 21, this year. Along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma, the film also includes Saurabh Sachdeva, Lin Laishram, and Karma Takapa in significant roles.

