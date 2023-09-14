Jaane Jaan new promo OUT: Vijay Varma as Inspector Karan Anand seeks truth in Kareena Kapoor starrer

Mystery thriller Jaane Jaan has left fans eagerly awaiting its release on the OTT platform. Starring stalwarts like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, the movie is set to release on 21st September, 2023 on the OTT platform. Now, after Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, the makers of the film have released another promo to give the audiences a glimpse of Vijay Varma’s character.

Jaane Jaan’s new promo on Vijay Varma

On Thursday morning, Jaane Jaan’s new promo featuring Vijay Varma was put up on Netflix’s Instagram account. In the 30 second promo, the audiences get a sneak peek of Vijay Varma’s portrayal of Inspector Karan Anand of Mumbai Police and how he proceeds with his investigation.

Jaane Jaan’s promo featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat

Prior to releasing the movie’s promo starring Vijay Varma, the makers had also released promos featuring the actress and Ahlawat. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s promo depicted her portrayal of her character Maya D’Souza featuring some intriguing layers. It depicted how she protects her daughter from a murder investigation and her role has a distinct mysterious mood to it. Meanwhile, Jaideep Ahlawat starrer promo was released earlier on September 13th and showed his portrayal of his character Naren, who is Maya’s neighbor and keeps an eye on her.

About Jaane Jaan

Written and directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the movie is an adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s novel The Devotion of Suspect X which was released in 2005. Set to have an OTT release, the movie will also feature Saurabh Sachdeva, Lin Laishram and Karma Takapa in pivotal roles. The mystery thriller has been produced by Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. Notably, putting a full stop on the eagerness of fans, the movie will premiere on Netflix on September 21 which coincides with Kareena Kapoor’s 43rd birthday.

ALSO READ: Jaane Jaan New Promo OUT: Jaideep Ahlawat plays gifted mathematician in Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma starrer