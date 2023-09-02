Jaane Jaan poster OUT: Trailer of Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat starrer to release on THIS date

After releasing the official teaser of Jaane Jaan starring Kareena Kpoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat on August 25, the makers have left the audience all hyped up. At the same time, because the film will mark Bebo’s official OTT debut, her fans cannot wait to witness her wonderful acting skills once again. Now, to get the audience even more excited, a new poster was shared across social media platforms which announced the trailer release date

Jaane Jaan's new poster is OUT and Kareena Kapoor Khan's stare in it is worth the wait

On September 2, the official handle of Netflix India took to Instagram to share a new poster of the much-awaited film Jaane Jaan and they also announced the trailer release date. In the poster, Bebo is seen giving a dead stare and a girl is standing behind her whose expressions look worried. Along with this, it is written in bold, "Trailer out on 5 Sep." Interestingly the caption says, "The thrill is just around the corner... and it's coming to you in 3 days! #JaaneJaan trailer 3 days to go." Have a look:

Netizens react

After the post was shared, netizens started flooding the comment section with interesting comments and fire emojis. While one of them wrote, "Can't wait!!!" another one wrote, "Performancereena incoming. Can't wait to see our Jaane Jaan." A third user wrote, "Waitinggggggg!" a fourth one wrote, "Uff cannot wait (fire emojis)" and a fifth user wrote, "Elegant bold angry goddess."

Moreover, Huma Qureshi also dropped a comment and expressed her excitement for the film. She wrote, "Can't wait (hands-up emoji)."

About Jaane Jaan

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, Jaane Jaan is a Hindi adaptation of Japanese author Higashino Keigo's bestselling 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X and will be released on the OTT platform on September 21. The film will feature Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma in key roles. Moreover, the release date becomes even more special because it also marks Bebo's 43rd birthday.

In fact, in a report shared by ANI, Sujoy said, "For me, after having this script for 11 years, having Kareena play the role of Maya made sense instantly, it was a meant-to-be kind of situation. Her passion for the story and her eagerness to deliver the performance with utmost sincerity is what makes the story even more special."

