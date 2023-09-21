Jaane Jaan producer recalls how Kareena Kapoor shot the film post delivering Jeh; 'When you're shooting...'

Inarguably, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular and talented actresses in Bollywood. While she has etched some cult roles in the films that she has done in her long career, she continues to experiment. This time, she has tapped into the crime thriller genre. She is intent on impressing the audiences with her latest film, an OTT offering Jaane Jaan. The film's producer, Jay Shewakramani, has showered praises on Kareena, discussing how she perfectly balanced shooting for the film and being a doting mother to her son, Jeh.

Jay Shewakramani opens up on working with Kareena after Jeh’s birth, calls her ‘thorough professional’

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Jaane Jaan’s producer Jay Shewakramani reminisced about working with the supremely talented actress on the movie, revealing how Bebo is not just the most perfect actress but also a doting and responsible mother to Taimur and Jeh. Calling her a “family”, the producer stated, “Jeh was of course traveling with her. What happens when you're shooting a film with Kareena is that you don't even feel that there is a kid back home. She is such a thorough professional. In the last 20 days, Saif and Taimur also joined in for a holiday. We went out together. Everything was just normal like a family and the kids were also enjoying the hill station.”

Notably, the Jab We Met actress is celebrating her 43rd birthday today. What is an intriguing fact is that the release date of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Jaane Jaan is also coinciding with her birthday, which is today and we can’t keep calm to see what our Bebo will bring to the table with the release of her latest venture.

About Jaane Jaan

Apart from starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaane Jaan also stars actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the mystery thriller movie is an adaptation of 2005’s bestselling novel The Devotion of Suspect X.

ALSO READ: Jaane Jaan: 5 reasons why you can't miss Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat’s mystery thriller