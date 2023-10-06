Jaane Jaan: Saurabh Sachdeva recalls strangling scene with Kareena Kapoor: ‘It would be difficult for me…’

Netflix movie Jaane Jaan has garnered immense appreciation from fans ever since its release on the 21st of September. While the intriguing story had left the viewers hooked to their seats till the end, the star cast of the film including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, and Saurabh Sachdeva, stunned the audience with their on-point acting skills. Recently, Sachdeva opened up on a scene from Jaane Jaan, wherein he was required to almost strangle Bebo, and noted how he felt relaxed after Kareena told him not to worry about it.

Saurabh Sachdeva opens up shooting strangling scene with Kareena in Jaane Jaan

Sachdeva essayed the role of Kareena’s violent ex-husband in Netflix’s Jaane Jaan. Recently, during his conversation with DNA, Saurabh opened up on his experience of shooting a scene from the film, wherein he had to almost strangle Kareena Kapoor Khan, and mentioned how conversing with the actress put him at ease.

“I knew that this kind of character who is going to go close to her, touch her, hold her will be difficult to shoot. Kareena, being a star, it would be difficult for me, I knew it. I did talk to Kareena before doing the scene and asked her what she would be comfortable with. She said ‘yes’ and she had no inhibitions. Once she told me not to worry, I was very relaxed. She made the space very comfortable for me because she was comfortable herself. There were no airs to her,” noted Sachdeva.

Saurabh Sachdeva on playing Ajit Mhatre

During a recent interview with ETimes, Saurabh dug into his experience of portraying the character of ASI Ajit Mhatre and disclosed his preparations to essay the role. “I delved into his childhood, crafting scenes that helped me grasp why he became the person he is today. It was through this process that I developed his core values,” said Saurabh Sachdeva.

