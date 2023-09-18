Jaane Jaan screening PICS: Vijay Varma poses with GF Tamannaah Bhatia; Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan join

Jaane Jaan, the highly anticipated crime-mystery thriller is gearing up for its grand release on Netflix soon. The project, which is an official adaptation of the Korean thriller Devotion Of The Suspect X marks the OTT debut of celebrated Bollywood star, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Along with Kareena, supremely talented actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat appear in the lead roles in the project, which is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The makers of Jaane Jaane hosted a grand screening event of the film in Mumbai on Monday (September 18, 2023), and it was attended by some of the most popular names in Bollywood.

Tamannaah Bhatia joins BF Vijay Varma, Arjun Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan attend

Vijay Varma, one of the leading stars of Jaane Jaan attended the screening of the event in style, along with his girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia. But, the other two lead stars, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideel Ahlawat gave the event a miss owing to their busy schedule. Vijay opted for a brown and black printed suit, which he paired with a formal black shirt and a pair of black shoes. Tamannaah, on the other hand, looked pretty in a dark blue sleeveless dress. She completed her look with a multi-color belt, minimal accessories, a top knot, dewy make-up, and a pair of matching heels.

Later, the Lust Stories star pair posed with popular actor Arjun Kapoor, as he made an entry to the Jaane Jaan screening event. The Ek Villian Returns actor looked handsome in a denim shirt, a pair of black trousers, white sneakers, and his signature sunglasses. Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, opted for an all-black look in a t-shirt and matching joggers. He completed his look with a pair of white sneakers.

Check out the Jaane Jaan screening pics, below:

