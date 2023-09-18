Jaane Jaan song Doriyaan OUT: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat feature in this soothing track

The upcoming film Jaane Jaan, based on Keigo Higashino's 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X, is generating excitement as its release date approaches. The movie marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut in the OTT space and features a talented cast, including Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film has already released its trailer and title track, garnering praise from audiences. As viewers eagerly await to unravel the mysteries of this enigmatic thriller, a new song titled Doriyaan has been released. It offers a soothing and melodic experience while providing a glimpse into the dynamics between the three lead characters in the film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat feature in Jaane Jaan song Doriyaan

On September 18, the makers of Jaane Jaan unveiled a new song from the film titled Doriyaan. This soothing melody is composed by Sachin-Jigar, who also lend their voices to the song alongside Arijit Singh. The lyrics, penned by Priya Saraiya, add depth to the track. It provides a tantalizing glimpse into the film's mystery as it showcases Kareena Kapoor Khan's character forming connections with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The song beautifully portrays the delicate chemistry she shares with both actors.

Fan reactions to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat’s Doriyaan song from Jaane Jaan

Following the release of the song, fans showed their appreciation in the comments section of the music video on YouTube. One fan commented, “This song is so beautiful️ Arijit Singh+ Sachin Jigar once again,” while another praised it as a, “Beautiful composition, mesmerizing singing. Superb mixing.” Another fan wrote, “Ouff what a beautiful song Arijit x Sachin-Jigar never disappoints Priya Saraiya's lyrics are also so sweet,” and another expressed, “I'm in love with this trio Thank god kareena picked this.” One comment predicted, “It will be one of the underrated song of the year for sure.”

The star cast of the film has been actively engaged in promoting the movie, and a special screening took place in Mumbai today. Jaane Jaan will be available to stream on Netflix from September 21.

