Jaane Jaan star Kareena Kapoor calls her OTT stint ‘nerve-racking'; says ‘That's what I felt 24 years ago’

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been ruling over the Indian film industry for more than two decades. However, very recently, she took her first step into the world of streaming platforms and made her OTT debut with the mystery thriller film Jaane Jaan. Now, the actor shared how she felt when she was working on the project.

Kareena Kapoor Khan calls her OTT experience ‘nerve-racking'

Kareena Kapoor Khan was part of Netflix’s The Actors' Roundtable 2023 with actors like Sidharth Malhotra, Kajol, Sanya Malhotra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash. During the discussion, she opened up about her OTT stint.

Calling it a ‘nerve-racking' experience, The Buckingham Murders actress told Rajeev Masand that it felt like she was coming onto the screen for the first time. “Coming on to the OTT platform, that was a little nerve-racking. I think it did change the way I was performing. It was as though I was coming onto the screen for the first time. It was like what I felt 24 years ago.”

Further on, she stated the difference between working for OTT platforms and feature films. Reasoning why she was worried, Bebo said, “I was nervous because somehow, I feel that TV is more personal. Somebody could be watching you lying down in bed, in a comfortable space. You’re really up-close and personal rather than sitting in the cinema, munching popcorn and the screen is there. So, somehow, I feel like that altered my thought a little bit,” she concluded adding that even now she’s still nervous to do a show or an OTT film.

Despite being a part of the industry for years, Kapoor entered the OTT space pretty late. When asked if it took a lot before she decided to say yes to Jaane Jaan, the actress said, “I always wanted to work with Sujoy (Ghosh) but it was the right kind of script. A thriller would be different for me to do rather than the same.”

About Jaane Jaan

Penned and directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the movie revolves around the life of a single mother who gets entangled in a murder mystery. It is a Bollywood adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel titled The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino and stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in other important roles.

