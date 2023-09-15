Jaane Jaan star Kareena Kapoor Khan has THIS to say about venturing into Hollywood

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has traversed a long way from her 2000 debut in Refugee. She is all set to dip her toes into the OTT waters with the crime thriller Jaane Jaan which also stars actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Having reigned in Bollywood, Kareena was recently questioned if she has any Hollywood projects in her kitty and if being a mother of two has helped her in portraying the character of a protective mother in Jaane Jaan. Here’s what she replied.

Kareena Kapoor on plans to enter Hollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan, in an interview with Free Press Journal revealed that there are “no temptations” to enter Hollywood owing to her packed schedule. “There are no temptations as I am very busy doing stuff here. Also, I am a mother of two, therefore, I have to give them time. They are too young now,” she said.

A doting mother to her sons Jeh and Taimur, the actress was asked if that has helped her in anyway to portray the character of a mother in her upcoming Netflix project Jaane Jaan. To this, our much-loved Geet replied, “I am sure. I have played a mother before even in Ra One. I don’t really connect my personal life to my work, it's very different. Yes, maybe picking on some real motherly act happens; there is no conscious effort to pick up anything that I do as a real mom. Subconsciously it may come into play.”

Bebo reacts to Jaane Jaan as movie nears OTT release

Stating that she is “happy as everything has fallen in place”, the actress said that she always wanted to work on a thriller project with director Sujoy Ghosh and how the movie is a “perfect thriller”.

Evidently, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s excitement level is at its peak as the movie is set to release on 21st September, 2023 which happens to coincide with her 43rd birthday. She said, “This film has been with Sujoy for ten years but when he couldn’t put the cast together, he put this film to the back burner. I am happy that everything has fallen in place. I always wanted to do a thriller with Sujoy as he did a good job in Kahani. This was a perfect thriller with the right mood for us.”

About Jaane Jaan

The mystery thriller is an Hindi adaptation of Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X which was released in 2005 and Kareena essays the role of a protective mother in Jaane Jaan.

