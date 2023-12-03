Jaane Jaan star Vijay Varma was once dropped from a movie and the reason is all things bizarre

Vijay Varma who was last seen in Jaane Jaan, has established himself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. Prior to achieving success, he encountered difficulties and experienced rejection. In a recent interview, the actor shared that he was once removed from a movie because the filmmaker's astrologer lacked belief in him.

Vijay Varma reveals he was once dropped from a film as the filmmaker’s astrologer did not have faith in him

During a recent interaction with News18, Vijay Varma opened up on the incident and mentioned that there was a time when he got the role and was later requested to send some photos. He preferred not to disclose who made the request. Subsequently, he was removed from the film, and he thinks it happened because an astrologer, referred to as a jyotish, didn't find his pictures appealing. The astrologer didn't support the idea of casting him. He added, “The astrologer did not believe in me.”

Even in the face of many challenges, Vijay disclosed that he never considered giving up, and he attributes his determination to the veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. Recalling an advice given by him, Vijay added, “Naseer (Naseeruddin Shah) Sahab told us when we were students, he said, ‘If you want to become an actor but you also have a Plan B, then just take that Plan B because if you want to be an actor, you have to go through a lot of tough times. It may not be easy for you.’ So, I was prepared to have just this one path and wait till my time comes.”

About Vijay Varma’s Jaane Jaan

Jaane Jaan is a movie in Hindi, adapted from the 2005 Japanese murder mystery novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. The storyline is set in Kalimpong and revolves around Mrs. D'Souza (Kareena Kapoor Khan), her daughter Tara, her husband Ajit Mhatre (Saurabh Sachdeva), her neighbor Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat), and a police investigator (Vijay Varma). The film delves into the lives of a single mother, a school teacher, and a cop, all interconnected by a murder.

ALSO READ: Are Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia set to tie the knot soon? Jaane Jaan actor gives quirky response