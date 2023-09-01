Jaane Jaan: Sujoy Ghosh on casting Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma; ‘Universe was at work’

Kahaani helmer Sujoy Ghosh is known for delivering several critically acclaimed projects in the past. Now, once again the director is ready to bring his next web-series, Jaane Jaan which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. The Badla director recently spilled about having this unconventional pairing for the project on board. Calling it a ‘random choice, but a result of luck, skill and some good vibes’, Sujoy says the trio was meant to work together.

Sujoy Ghosh on casting Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s unwavering engrossment in Jaane Jaan brought Sujoy his ‘Maya D’Souza’. Speaking on casting Kareena for the role, Sujoy Ghosh said, “It felt like the universe was at work because it was such a huge coincidence that led up to Kareena being cast in the film. When I first got the rights to the film, I had told no one about it. It was right then that Kareena called me up talking about how she wants to be a part of a film like this. What are the odds!!! For me, after having this script for 11 years, having Kareena play the role of Maya made sense instantly, it was a meant-to-be kind of situation. Her passion for the story and her eagerness to deliver the performance with utmost sincerity is what makes the story even more special.”

Sujoy Ghosh on casting Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma

Now that he had his protagonist locked, the hunt for Naren (Jaideep) and Karan (Vijay) had begun. Little did Ahalya helmer know that destiny will play its magic and bring together two actors that shared a special bond since their youth, having been batch mates in college. Sujoy mentioned, “For me, it’s extremely important that I see the characters in every actor that is playing the role. With Jaidep and Vijay, they clicked with Naren and Karan immediately. As a director, you should always believe your gut feeling and the right casting is half the job done. Jaideep and Vijay’s camaraderie and chemistry has been undeniable, you could see the bond they shared from the get go. I had no idea they were classmates, but what more can you call this other than destiny?.”

Sujoy’s unwavering devotion to the storyline fueled his desire to adapt the bestselling Novel into a screenplay, making it a cinematic experience that hopes to impact viewers around the globe. A cat-and-mouse thriller, the film follows Maya, Naren and Karan (Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay), in a race where everyone is trying to cover and uncover the truth!

Jaane Jaan, a classic crime thriller, will stream on Netflix from September 21st!

ALSO READ: Vijay Varma spills the beans on Kareena Kapoor's role in Jaane Jaan: 'She will be seen in a whole new avatar'