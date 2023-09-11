Jaane Jaan Title Track Out: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma's nostalgic melody recreation

Ace filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh is all set to treat the audience with his upcoming thriller, Jaane Jaan. The film will finally mark the OTT debut of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Apart from Kareena, the film will also star versatile actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The latest developments in the film are already fuelling immense excitement amongst the cine-lovers, now the makers have dropped the title track of the film in the voice of bubbly and talented, Neha Kakkar.

The title track of Jaane Jaan takes you on a walk down memory lane

Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial is on the verge of its release. Now, days before the makers have released the title track of the film which is a rendition of the 1969 release film Intaquam. The recreated version is sung by Neha Kakkar and the music is composed by ace duo Sachin-Jigar. The song is penned by Rajendra Krishan.

The video track features Uditi Singh exhibiting her sensuous dance moves while performing pole dancing in a club. In addition to this, we also see Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma.

The song kicks off with Vijay prompting Kareena to identify a photo on his mobile. Yet, Kareena skillfully distracts him by crooning to the alluring melody. Soon after, Vijay himself feigns attraction to the actress. While Uditing dazzles with hardcore dance sequences, Kareena revels in the music's vibe. Additionally, the video offers a glimpse into the film's plot, introducing Jaideep Ahlawat, whose appearance piques curiosity about his character. Intriguingly, Vijay is portrayed teaching martial arts to Jaideep in exchange for information about Kareena's life.

Original Jaane Jaan track

It is worth mentioning that the title track of Jaane Jaan is a recreated version of Aa Jaane Jaan from the 1969 release, Intaqam. Directed by R. K. Nayyar, the family drama movie starred Sanjay Khan, Sadhana, Ashok Kumar, Helen, Rehman, Anju Mahendru, Jeevan, and Leela Chitnis amongst others. The song was originally sung by legendary Lata Mangeshkar and composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal.

It is worth noting that following the release of individual posters featuring the cast, the makers of Jaane Jaan shared a new poster on their social media platforms. This poster includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma.

The film is slated to stream from September 21st onwards on Netflix.

