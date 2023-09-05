Jaane Jaan Trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt and others praise Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a renowned Bollywood actress with over 20 years of experience in the industry. She has appeared in numerous blockbuster movies. Now, the actress is all geared up to step into the world of online streaming with her first OTT debut film titled Jaane Jaan. This film also features actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. Ever since its announcement, and the release of its posters, the series has been generating a lot of buzz on the internet. Today, the much-awaited trailer of the film was finally unveiled by the makers, and here’s how some celebrities reacted to it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan drops the trailer of her OTT debut film Jaane Jaan

Today, on September 5, 2023, the makers of Jaane Jaan took to their social media handles to drop the highly anticipated trailer of the film. The 2-minute and 19-second trailer provides an exciting peek into the film, combining intriguing scenes. It explores the intricate lives of a single mother, a school teacher, and a police officer, all connected by a murder. Jaideep's impressive new look is sure to receive praise, and the film's suspenseful scenes create a mysterious atmosphere, leaving the audience with lingering questions.

Sharing the trailer, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “It’s almost time… 21st September! See you #JaaneJaan #JaaneJaanOnNetflix @kareenakapoorkhan @jaideepahlawat @itsvijayvarma @SujoyGhoshOfficial @jayshewakramani @akshaipuri #ThomasKim #AvikMukhopadhyay @gauravbose_vermillion @12thstreetentertainment_film @nlfilms.india @krosspictures @saregama_official.” WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Celebs react to the Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Jaane Jaan trailer

As soon as Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped the trailer of her highly-anticipated OTT debut film Jaane Jaan which also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles, a few celebrities expressed their excitement and praised the actress.

Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt took to their Instagram story to praise the actress. Karan wrote, “Ufff bebo @kareenakapoorkhan is so so lovely ya!!! Just outstanding! Can’t wait to see this cracker of a film…. #sujoyghosh @jaideepahlawat @itsvijayvarma.” Alia on the other hand wrote, "Firstly what a fab trailer.. and secondly what a cast!!!! I mean.. all my favourite actors in one film.. uff can't handle it.." SEE THE POSTS HERE:

Hrithik Roshan also took to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “Wow ! This looks just amazing ! Can’t wait. @sujoy_g what have you made man! Damn,” followed by a fire emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

Karisma Kapoor dropped a string of red hearts along with a fire emoji. Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Faaab!!!!” Masaba Gupta added, “Superb,” along with a red heart emoji. Rhea Kapoor also added a fire emoji. Saba Pataudi wrote, “Fabbbbb!! This is going to b brilliant,” and added a clapping emoji.

Jaane Jaan is all set to release on the popular streaming platform Netflix on September 21, 2023.

