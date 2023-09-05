Jaane Jaan Trailer Launch: Kareena Kapoor Khan 'MORE NERVOUS' about OTT debut than 23 years ago; Here’s why

Jaane Jaan, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma is one of the most highly anticipated films. The title and the premiere date of Jaane Jaan were promoted by Netflix in August, and the short teaser raised the intrigue of viewers. This film marks Kareena’s OTT debut, and today, at the trailer launch of Jaane Jaan, Kareena disclosed that she is more nervous about her OTT debut than she was 23 years ago when she made her Bollywood debut in the 2000 film Refugee.

Kareena Kapoor Khan says she is nervous about her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan

At the trailer launch of Jaane Jaan, Kareena said she is more nervous about her OTT debut than she was for her Bollywood debut because so many people will be watching her closely at home. “I am more nervous than I was 23 years ago. Because I was watching the promo so closely on the television screen. So people will be watching me closely in their homes. I'm nervous, but I know one thing for sure- we all have worked really hard,” said Kareena. She further added that helmer Sujoy Ghosh has made a fantastic film.

She said that she was pregnant with Jeh Ali Khan when they started discussing the film. “I was actually pregnant with Jeh at that time. And I said it's such a lovely idea. It just fell together,” said Kareena. She further added that it was she who suggested they should make this film for Netflix. “Everyone’s doing so much work on Netflix and it’s so good and I did not want to be left behind,” said Kareena. Bebo mentioned that she wanted to work with some amazing actors in the film, whom she could learn from, and there couldn’t have been a better choice for playing Naren and Karan than Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

About Jaane Jaan

Jaane Jaan, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in her OTT debut, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, will launch on 21st September, 2023. The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ by Keigo Higashino.

