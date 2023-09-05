Jaane Jaan Trailer Launch: Kareena Kapoor recalls being 'warned' by Saif Ali Khan on working with Vijay Varma

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently gearing up for the release of her digital debut, Jaane Jaan alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Nearly 23 years after her acting debut with Refugee in 2000, Bebo is taking a big step in her professional career. During the trailer launch event of Jaane Jaan today, on September 5, Kareena Kapoor Khan recalled being advised by her husband, Saif Ali Khan to pull up her socks as she is going to share the screen with talented actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Alhawat.

Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about wanting to work with ‘really amazing’ actors

During the pre-production phase of the film, Kareena revealed how the producer suggested some names of the actors but she was resolute on working with ‘really amazing actors’. Adding to it, the actress revealed that she wanted to work with someone she could add freshness and also learn from.

Recalling her conversation with the producer, the actress added, “He came back saying how about Jaideep for the professor’s role and Vijay for that part.” Kapoor continued, “I didn’t even think for a second and said let’s do it. I want to work with them. And I can’t thank them enough. Like sometime in the middle of the shot, I would look at them and forget my lines. I have never done it, they are so natural. It was just meant to be.”

The remarks of the Chup Chup Ke actress made co-star Vijay Varma conscious as he tried to hide his face. Calling her a ‘goddess’, Vijay also shared being excited to be paired up with her.

Kareena Kapoor recalls being advised by her husband Saif Ali Khan to pull up her socks

In addition to this, Bebo went on to admit being advised by her husband, Saif Ali Khan to pull up her socks before working with Vijay and Jaideep. “Saif had already told me ‘Listen, it’s not like van se make up laga ke nikalogi aur set pe dialogue bologi. (Listen, it’s not like you’ll put on your makeup in the vanity van and speak your dialogues on the set) Stop this attitude. You are working with Jaideep and Vijay, be prepared. They would be improvising and all so you better be on your toes. It’s not like a picnic’. He warned me.”

She added, “So I was a little more [cautious] like a student who’s more alert. Saif was like ‘stop being a backbencher, aage aake kuch karo’. I was constantly watching them. I know that Jaideep is so prepared, so composed, like his character. Vijay, I realised, is a bit like me. He may be laughing around on the set but [when it comes to work] every take is so different from another. But it’s very thought off.. like what is he going to say.”

Kareena further mentioned that working together with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat ‘kept her on her toes’, and she’s happy about it. She said, “An actor should be constantly threatened by another actor on set otherwise it’s just gonna be [basic]. That slight alertness around… about how they will react [added to the fun] of the entire process.”

Meanwhile, speaking about Jaane Jaan, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the movie will stream on Netflix from September 21, onwards.