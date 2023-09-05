Jaane Jaan Trailer OUT: Kareena Kapoor Khan is a 'hot suspect' in crime thriller with Vijay Varma-Jaideep Ahlawat

Kareena Kapoor Khan is easily one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. In her career spanning more than two decades, she has been a part of several highly successful films. Now, the actress is making her debut in the digital space with the OTT film Jaane Jaan, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Ever since its announcement, the series has been generating a lot of buzz on the internet.

Jaane Jaan trailer out now

Today, the eagerly awaited trailer for Jaane Jaan was unveiled by the filmmakers online. The 2-minute and 19-second trailer offers a captivating glimpse into the film, weaving together intriguing scenes. It delves into the complex lives of a single mother, a school teacher, and a cop, all brought together by a murder. Jaideep's striking new appearance is bound to garner acclaim, while the film's chilling sequences exude an enigmatic aura, leaving viewers with lingering questions.

Check out the trailer:

About Jaane Jaan

Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan, a mystery thriller, is an official adaptation of Keigo Higashino's 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X. Ghosh's soon-to-be-released film is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films, Kross Pictures, and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, it's set to premiere on Netflix on September 21st. The film also stars Saurabh Sachdeva, Lin Laishram, and Karma Takapa in key supporting roles.

Kareena was last seen in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film met with mostly positive reviews but underperformed at the box office. Apart from Jaane Jaan, she will be also seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders, which she is also producing, and The Crew (alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu). Jaideep's last film was An Action Hero with Ayushmann Khurrana. Meanwhile, Varma was recently seen in the anthology film Lust Stories 2 and the web series Dahaad and Kaalkoot. His lineup includes Murder Mubarak and Afghani Show.

