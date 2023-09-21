Jaane Jaan Twitter Review: Netizens call Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat’s thriller a 'treat'

Today, on September 21, the much-anticipated film Jaane Jaan made its premiere, marking Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut in the OTT space. The movie boasts a stellar cast including the talented actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. This mystery thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, who is known for his skill in crafting narratives filled with intricate twists and turns. The trailer and songs have garnered a positive response, and the star-studded ensemble has dedicated significant effort to promote their project. With the film now available for viewing, audiences who have experienced it are sharing their thoughts and opinions.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat’s Jaane Jaan gets reviewed by netizens

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat, Jaane Jaan is a cinematic adaptation of Keigo Higashino's acclaimed 2005 novel, The Devotion of Suspect X. Since its release this afternoon, the film has garnered a slew of positive reviews from viewers. Netizens have flocked to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts, lavishing praise on the compelling performances and gripping narrative.

One fan said, “#JaaneJaan wow this is so gripping. Out n out edge thriller. #Bebo nailed it with her fearless looks. #Vijay looks charming. @JaideepAhlawat just stole the show with his brilliant performance.”

Another user wrote, “Done with #JaaneJaan @JaideepAhlawat you are amazing #KareenaKapoorKhan as usual just nailed with her performance @MrVijayVarma is too good. All 3 had done naturally. What a treat we got on bebo bday.”

A user expressed, “Dear @JaideepAhlawat , just watched #JaaneJaan , your skills are top notch, the movie was thrillingly entertaining and each moment you were on screen it was a real treat .. such a wonderful experience.. cheers Maya Dsouza and Naren should have make a part 2.”

A netizen said, “What a remarkable thriller....Nail biting suspense and mind boggling climax...Vijay, Jaideep and Madam Bebo...absolutely top notch...A must watch..#JaaneJaan.”

Another fan stated, “Watched #JaaneJaan on #Netflix today. #KareenaKapoorKhan is just incredible as Maya. Without even an ounce of vanity, she has never looked this beautiful before. Tough, uninhibited & alluring! @JaideepAhlawat is fantastic #VijayVarma is good too. Thanks @sujoy_g for this movie.”

Check out more reactions:

You can stream Jaane Jaan on Netflix from today.

ALSO READ: Jaane Jaan: 5 reasons why you can't miss Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat’s mystery thriller