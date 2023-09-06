Jaane Jaan: Vijay Varma-Jaideep Ahlawat bond over FTII days; Kareena Kapoor says 'Mere baare mein bhi…’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most successful actress in Bollywood. In her long and successful career spanning more than two decades, she has acted in several acclaimed films. Now, the actress is making her OTT debut with the mystery thriller film Jaane Jaan. The trailer of the film, also starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, was launched yesterday and it has been well received.

Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat on their FTII days

According to PTI, Varma and Ahlawat opened up about their Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) days. Both the actors were in the same batch of the prestigious film school in Pune and have known each other for many years. Later on, Kareena Kapoor looked at the two and said, "Sab aapke baare mein accha bol rahe hai (Everyone is talking good about you two), that you guys went to FTII and all. Mere baare mein bhi kuch accha bolo! (Say something nice about me too)" In response, Jaideep said, “Aap kitni bhi tayyari kar ke aa jaao set pe, jab aap Kareena Kapoor ke saamne khade hote ho, jab aap unki aankhon mein dekh ke line bolni padti hai na, toh camera bhi hilne lagta hai! Aadmi chod do aap! (Even if you are prepared to the fullest when you are on the set in front of Kareena Kapoor and looking into her eyes, even the camera starts to shiver. Forget about the impact she has on a person)"

Vijay added to the fun and said, "I want to thank Saif Ali Khan. Agar woh nahin hote, toh (Kareena) ko pata bhi nahin hota (ki main kaun hoon)! (Had it not been for Saif, Kareena would have never known who I am)"

Vijay Varma talks about working with Kareena Kapoor

At the trailer launch, Varma said that it was a delight to work with both the Kapoor sisters. He said, "It was delightful to just watch the both of them at work. I managed to have informal, off-camera moments with them which were very nice as well. I grew up watching and seeti maaroing (whistling) to both of these films and to work with them now has been like a fairy tale."

Jaane Jaan is written and directed by Sujoy Ghosh. It is an official adaptation of Keigo Higashino's 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X. The film is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films, Kross Pictures, and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. It will premiere on Netflix on September 21st. The film also stars Saurabh Sachdeva, Lin Laishram, and Karma Takapa in important roles.

ALSO READ: Did you know Kareena Kapoor's husband Saif Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were first choices for Jaane Jaan?