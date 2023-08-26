Jaane Jaan: Vijay Varma opens up on working with Kareena Kapoor Khan: ‘She knows how to light up the frame’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s crime thriller titled Jaane Jaan, alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Jaane Jaan is Netflix India's adaptation of Japanese author Higashino Keigo's bestselling 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X, and just yesterday, the makers officially announced the film while sharing a short video clip revealing the cast’s first look. A few days ago, Kareena spoke about how working with Jaideep and Vijay in this project has transformed her. Now, Vijay Varma has reacted to this compliment from Bebo, and has opened up about his experience working with her.

Vijay Varma on working with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jaane Jaan

While speaking to Film Companion, Vijay Varma was asked about Kareena’s statement wherein she mentioned that Saif Ali Khan asked her to be on her toes as she is working with actors like Vijay and Jaideep. Vijay first jokingly said, “I'm glad Saif was around because Kareena wouldn't have known who we are. Like, 'who are these two boys?' (laughs)”. He then added that he is only joking and that he absolutely happens to adore Kareena and Saif.

“No, I love her and that's why I'm taking this liberty of joking about this. I absolutely love and adore her and Saif both. They are both brilliant, beautiful people,” said Vijay. He was then asked about Bebo’s statement wherein she mentioned that working with Vijay and Jaideep has transformed her. He said that he is extremely honored that Kareena feels like this.

Speaking about his experience working in Jaane Jaan, Vijay said, “All three of us have a very interesting equation in the story. And I don't know how to say this without spoiling it. Me and Jaideep have an equation in the story that is kind of similar to the equation that he and I have in life. And I just saw her (Kareena) to be one of the easiest to work with, and sincere actors around. I was just watching her and personally learning from her because she really knows how to light up the frame. Like she knows when she is doing something and there's a change of energy and it’s so palpable. Personally, I feel very honored that she feels like this.”

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, Jaane Jaan will be released on the 21st of September on Netflix.

