Jaane Jaan: Vijay Varma’s banter with paps gets spicy twist as they inquire about 'Momo ki chutney'-WATCH

Vijay Varma is currently experiencing a peak in his film career with a series of consecutive releases. Following his acclaimed performances in films like Gully Boy, Lust Stories 2, and notably his negative role in Alia Bhatt's Darlings, the actor has recently played a significant role in the mystery thriller Jaane Jaan. Starring alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, the movie premiered on an OTT platform and has received praise from audiences. In the film, there is a scene involving momos and spicy chutney between Vijay and Kareena's characters. Recently, Vijay engaged in some playful banter with the paparazzi who referred to this particular scene.

Vijay Varma engages in banter with paps regarding Jaane Jaan’s momos scene

On Wednesday, September 27, Vijay Varma was spotted in Mumbai by the paparazzi, looking dashing in an all-black outfit paired with black sunglasses and white shoes. He graciously posed for the cameras and inquired about their thoughts on his movie Jaane Jaan. They responded positively, mentioning that it was very good, and one of the cameramen brought up the infamous ‘momo ki chutney’ scene. This led to Vijay bursting into laughter. Have a look:

For those who haven't seen the movie, in Jaane Jaan, Vijay's cop character Karan investigates Kareena Kapoor Khan's character Maya while having momos. In a playful move, Maya secretly orders the spiciest chutney to irritate him during their interaction.

Vijay Varma’s desire to have a family after witnessing Kareena Kapoor Khan with her husband and kids on Jaane Jaan shoot

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Vijay Varma shared his experience of working with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jaane Jaan and what he learned from her. Vijay playfully mentioned that he wanted to start a family right after working with her. He shared, “Saif was there to babysit the kids when she was shooting, and it was lovely to see the entire family. The little one was on the set holding a mic and trying to sing. So, it was a very beautiful environment.”

Jaane Jaan is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and is available for streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Jaane Jaan: Kareena Kapoor Khan indulges in 'madness' with Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat; WATCH new BTS