Jaane Jaan's Vijay Varma gives a nod to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan dialogue in his recent post-See PIC

Vijay Varma is one of the most talented and interesting actors in Bollywood. In a short span of time, she has established his mantle as a performer by playing a variety of characters. Varma's recent release was the mystery thriller film Jaane Jaan which dropped on streaming yesterday. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Vijay Varma channels his inner Jawan

Today on September 22nd, Vijay Varma took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself dressed in a lovely brown suit. The Gully Boy actor looks absolutely dapper in the pictures. In the caption, he also gives a nod to one of Shah Rukh Khan's dialogues from Jawan. Varma wrote, "Main jab hero banta hoon na.. #jaanejaan Thank you for the crazy love.. big hug"

In Jawan, SRK's character says "Jab main villain banta hoon na..." The dialogue was also showcased in its official trailer.

Check out Varma's post:

About Jawan

Jawan is directed by Atlee Kumar and stars Shah Rukh Khan in the dual roles of Azad and Vikram Rathore. The film also boasts an ensemble consisting of Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). Upon release, the film emerged as a critical and commercial success.

Vijay Varma's work front

Varma was recently seen playing the role of a police officer in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan. It is an adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. Produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films, Kross Pictures, and Balaji Motion Pictures, the film was released on September 21 and met with mostly positive reviews. Varma will be next seen in a film titled Afghaani Snow and Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak. In the web series space, the actor was recently seen in Kaalkoot and Zoya Akhtar-Reema Kagti's Dahaad. On the personal front, Varma has been in the news for his relationship with actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

