Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress Manjari Fadnnis gets nostalgic; shares memories from sets with Imran Khan

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na is considered a timeless Bollywood movie. It was released in the year 2008 and remains cherished by those who grew up in the late 2000s. The story follows Jai and Aditi, played by Genelia Deshmukh and Imran Khan, as they transition from being best friends to falling in love. We all remember actress Manjari Fadnnis for her role as Jai's girlfriend Meghna Pariyar in the Abbas Tyrewala directorial romantic comedy movie. Since that time, the Indian actress has acted in many movies and web series. Recently, the film completed 15 years of its release and the actress shared some of her memories from the film.

Manjari Fadnnis shared the things that still make her feel nostalgic about Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na

During an interaction with IANS, Manjari Fadnnis spoke about the things from Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na that still make her feel nostalgic. She said, “Walking on the empty streets of South Bombay. I think that was the only time I have seen it so quiet, and so quaint, that was so wonderful. I think that makes me nostalgic. So, sometimes when I am crossing South Bombay, I just feel nostalgic, and I just want to walk on the streets in the middle of the night. Because my scenes in the movie were walking on the road and talking to Imran's character. That was really memorable for me.”

She further added, “And also the entire shoot in Igatpuri, where we shot that song 'Nazrein Milana', that was something. And of course, the whole workshop in Panchgani was another amazing crazy bonding space for us.”

Professional front of Manjari Fadnnis

Manjari Fadnnis was last seen in her recently released thrilling series The Freelancer, which is directed and written by Neeraj Pandey. In the show, she takes on the character of Mrunal Kamath. The series also features actors like Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, Kashmira Pardeshi, and Navneet Malik. It is released on the popular streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. She also appeared in the crime thriller series Miya Biwi Aur Murder alongside Rajeev Khandelwal. The series is available to watch on MX Player.