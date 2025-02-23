Jaaved Jaaferi breaks silence on his 'influencer' remark for daughter Alaviaa: 'I see someone dancing in a weird...'

Jaaved Jaafferi's comment went viral on the internet after he mocked his daughter Alaviaa's profession as a content creator and influencer on Prime Video India's reality show The Tribe. Most recently, the Oops Ab Kya actor reacted to his remarks and called iconic figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela the real influencers.

While speaking with Humans Of Bombay, Jaaved Jaaferi was asked about his viral remark, and the actor admitted that it was "tongue in cheek" and nothing "below the belt." He explained his point by noting how an individual from a village living in a small hut is trying to do something to seek validation. He stated that he realizes where they come from and claimed it is their way of coming out of their "suffocating life."

Jaaferi articulated his belief, mentioning, "I see someone dancing in a weird way, but I understand where they are coming from, and it's emotional also because I know they are living a very difficult life. There is no appreciation, and they are looking for some kind of validation," further adding not everyone on social media is for the purpose of monetization.

Jaaferi questioned the content being made on social media where people turn around, and their outfits are changed, or someone is lip-syncing a song. He emphasized the need to create something original.

"There are people dancing, singing, doing martial arts, but all of this time pass. We are consuming so much mediocrity that we are turning mediocre. It's actually hypnotizing you, and it becomes an addiction. People are just looking and consuming, and it's all nonsense," he said.

The Oops Ab Kya actor expressed his belief, stating that an influencer is actually somebody who influences one to do certain things in their life and actions. He elucidated his point by citing the names of Mahatma Gandhi, Anna Hazare and Nelson Mandela— who started a movement and people were influenced by it.

For the unversed, Jaaved, during the reality show had said, "Ye influencer na, no sar na pair. Koi bhi lukkha aa ke influencer ban raha hai (There's no actual process to become an influencer. Any Tom, Dick, and Harry is becoming an influencer)."