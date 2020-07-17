Jaaved Jaaferi gives glimpse of his golden moments with father Jagdeep & it will leave you with a heavy heart

A week after Jagdeep’s demise, Jaaved Jaaferi shared some beautiful throwback pictures with his father as he remembered some golden moments with him.

It has been a week since veteran actor Jagdeep breathed his last. The actor, popularly known for his role of Soorma Bhopali in Sholay, passed away on July 8 due to age related issues. While it was a big jolt for the industry, several celebrities have mourned Jagdeep’s demise and shared heartfelt condolences on social. Our heart certainly goes out Jagdeep’s family and it is undoubtedly an irrevocable loss. In fact, his son Jaaved Jaaferi has been sharing heartfelt posts on social media remembering the veteran actor.

Recently, the Dhamaal actor shared some beautiful pictures of his holden moments with his father on micro-blogging site Twitter. These include throwback pics from his childhood days, from the sets and even picture featuring him, Jagdeep and Naved Jafri. While these pics were sheer gold, it also brought tears to the eyes as the legend is in no more to create some more moments. Jaaved, who has been heartbroken with his father’s demise, captioned the image as, “Felt like sharing this.”

Take a look at Jaaved Jaaferi’s throwback pics with his father Jadgeep:

Earlier, Jaaved had also penned a long note about his father and wrote how Jagdeep went through his share of trials but never stopped entertaining everyone. He mentioned that he witnessed his father turn from a child actor to the main lead to an impeccable comedian on screen and that the word legend is aptly justified in his case. He wrote, “From the most natural child actor I have witnessed in Hindi cinema to a sensitive leading man, to the craziest improv comedian with impeccable timing in later years, he never failed to entertain and amaze.” He also went on to share that the veteran star taught him many things in life about poverty, dedication to work and more.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×