Jaaved Jaaferi REACTS to Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep language row: I thought Hindi is our National..

Recently, Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep engaged in a Twitter debate on the controversial subject of Hindi being India's national language. The controversy began after Sudeep in his tweet said that Hindi is no longer ‘a national language' owing to the success of South Indian films. To which, Devgn reacted and said that Hindi is 'our mother tongue and our national language, and it will always be.' Now, Jaaved Jaaferi has shared his thoughts on Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep's language debate.

During a recent chat with India Today, Jaaved said that just like the Singham actor, he also thought that Hindi is the national language. The actor said, "I read up a bit about it. Constitutionally, there is no one language. That's what I looked at. I was looking at the official Indian languages and the constitution gives no language a status of the national language." Further, he said that he looked it up and found out that the Constitution gives no language the status of a national language.

Jaaved said that there are 22 official languages and out of that, Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Urdu and Sindhi, are the official languages. He stated that the point is about 'unity in diversity.' Calling it the beauty of the country, he said that there are many languages but no national religion or national language. "You have a national bird or a national flower. The future of the country is the simulation of everything and I think no other country has that," added Jaaferi.

On the work front, the actor will be seen next in the social-thriller web series, Escaype Live.

Also Read: Jaaved Jaaferi to return as host for Takeshi's Castle Reboot? Here’s what we know