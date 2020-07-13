Jaaved Jaaferi says father Jagdeep taught him ‘values of life, lessons of poverty’ as he pens a heartfelt note

Veteran star Jagdeep left for his heavenly abode last week. The senior star’s son Jaaved Jaaferi remembered him with a heartfelt note and expressed his gratitude to all who remembered his late father.

Last week, veteran star Jagdeep left for his heavenly abode at the age of 81. Born as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri in Amritsar, the late actor was known for several roles on the silver screen. However, his most famous character was Soorma Bhopali from Sholay. He passed away on July 8, 2020, and Bollywood bid him an emotional adieu as they remembered him on social media. Now, his son Jaaved Jaaferi penned a long and heartfelt note for his late father and also expressed gratitude to all the love he received.

Taking to Twitter, Jaaved shared his long note and expressed that his father earned so much love and respect in 70 years of his career. Not just this, Jaaved mentioned in his note how late actor Jagdeep went through his share of trials but never stopped entertaining everyone. He mentioned that he witnessed his father turn from a child actor to a main lead to an impeccable comedian on screen and that the word legend is aptly justified in his case. He wrote, “From the most natural child actor I have witnessed in Hindi cinema to a sensitive leading man, to the craziest improv comedian with impeccable timing in latter years, he never failed to entertain and amaze.”

Further, he shared the actors and directors his father worked with and that they were always praises for him. He also went on to share that his the veteran star taught him many things in life about poverty, dedication to work and more. He wrote, “A father who taught me the values of life, the lessons of poverty, the importance of dedication and the finesse of craft, with innumerable stories of positivity and inspiration. Always smiling, with words of encouragement for all, and reminding me that true success is gauged by what one ‘is’ and not what one ‘has’, and by ‘what’ one knows and not ‘who’ one knows.”

Here is Jaaved Jaaferi’s note for late Jagdeep:

My heartfelt thanks to all those who shared the pain of my fathers departure with so much love, (cont) https://t.co/YbPTkGzRYd — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) July 13, 2020

He further ended the note and shared that his father loved his mom and Cinema and quoted Jagdeep’s mom. He wrote, “I would like to end with his favourite couplet which his Maa quoted under dire straits and which he constantly used as a reminder - Woh manzil kya, jo aasaani se teh ho; Woh raahi kya, jo thak kar baith jaaye.” He ended the note remembering late Jagdeep’s most loved characters Soorma Bhopali. He wrote, “To the man I called ‘papa’ and who the world knew by his various avatars, SALAAM !!!Aapka naam Sooorma Bhopali ayysaee naee tha !!”

The veteran star was a part of several films throughout his career in Bollywood. Some of his notable appearances were in Andaz Apna Apna, Rishtey, Manna, Aar Paar, Do Bigha Zamin, Hum Panchi Ek Dal Ke, A Dilli Door Nahin and more. His last presence on screen was in Masti Nahi Sasti, directed by Ali Abbas Chaudhary. He was laid to rest at Shia Kabristan, Mazgaon in Mumbai.

