Jaaved Jaaferi thinks Manav-Adi from Dhamaal should have own spin-off series; reveals he suggested the idea to director Indra Kumar

Jaaved Jaaferi, celebrated for his memorable role in the Dhamaal franchise, recently shared his thoughts on the beloved series. He believes that the dynamic duo of Manav and Aditya (played by Arshad Warsi) deserve a spin-off. The actor, who is currently starring in Taaza Khabar Season 2, even suggested this idea to Dhamaal director Indra Kumar.

During a recent conversation with Taaza Khabar Season 2 lead actor, Bhuvan with IMDb, Jaaved shared insights into various aspects of their lives and careers. Bhuvan asked about which of his roles Jaaved thought deserved a spin-off. Reflecting on it, Jaaved mentioned that his character "Crocodile Dundee" from Salaam Namaste was the first to gain recognition and became quite popular with audiences.

He then highlighted his role in Dhamaal, which was particularly liked by children, followed by his memorable act in Singh Is King, where he humorously portrayed the pride of Punjabis. According to Jaaved, these three characters stood out as distinct and beloved by fans.

Jaaferi suggested that it’s not only his individual character but the beloved duo of Manav Shrivastav and Aditya Shrivastav from the Dhamaal series—where he portrayed Manav and Arshad Warsi played Adi in all three films—that truly deserves a spin-off.

“In fact, I have suggested to Indra Kumar, the director of Dhamaal, to create something on Adi and Manav’s characters — a proper web series featuring Adi and Manav.” Bhuvan, excited by this idea, encouraged viewers to “Sign a petition to create a series on Adi and Manav: #BringBackAdiManav.”

Jaaved Jaaferi spoke about the valuable lessons he learned from his father, the legendary Bollywood comedian Jagdeep. When asked about the secret behind his comedic skills, Jaaved shared that he gained much insight from observing his father’s work during a time when Johnny Walker, Mehmood, and Jagdeep himself had distinct audiences.

He recalled his father telling him that his primary audience was not the elite living in upscale areas like Nariman Point and Cuffe Parade, but rather the people from small towns, farmers, and rickshaw drivers—essentially, the true representation of India.

His father emphasized that these groups made up 90-95 percent of the population, and he performed primarily for them. Jaaved also noted that his father was indifferent to criticism, believing that as long as his core audience was laughing and connecting with the humor, that was what mattered, as they didn't always relate to more subtle forms of comedy.

Jaaved acknowledged that by the time he entered the film industry and established his own career, the approach to comedy had evolved. He explained that his role in Dhamaal required a different style, as it involved slapstick humor, which demanded a distinct performance.

However, for more subtle comedies, he would adapt his acting style to match the tone of the film. To illustrate his point, he compared it to playing villains, mentioning that while some antagonists have an exaggerated portrayal, others are more restrained.

In a recent conversation with MensXp, Jaaferi went on to mimic Shah Rukh Khan, noting that he is the only actor from his generation who is recognized for a distinctive style. Jaaferi pointed out that this unique quality sets SRK apart from his contemporaries, as it reflects a deep understanding of his own star persona. While he acknowledged that Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are also major stars, he emphasized that Shah Rukh’s style is unparalleled and has become his trademark.

