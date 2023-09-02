Jaaved Jaaferi’s daughter Alaviaa Jaaferi opens up about getting lip and undereye fillers; ‘I was really paranoid’

Lip fillers, Botox, and undereye fillers are some of the many cosmetic procedures people get to enhance their appearances. These procedures are primarily popular among people in the entertainment industry. However, not everyone openly talks about them, fearing judgment and hate. But recently, Alaviaa Jaaferi, daughter of actor-comedian Jaaved Jaaferi spoke about getting undereye and lip fillers in college.

Alaviaa Jaaferi talks about her lip and undereye fillers

Taking to her YouTube channel, the fashion and design student delved deep into the details of these procedures. Sitting in her room in her comfy co-ord set, the 30-year-old social media sensation revealed getting her lip fillers for the first time back in June 2019, when she was in college.

Sharing why she felt the need to get them, Alaviaa said, “The reason I got undereye fillers was because my dark circles were really prominent. Despite following a proper skincare routine, my dark circles were making my skin look ten times worse. My lips, I definitely felt were thin and I wanted them to be slightly bigger. I got my first lip filler in June 2019, while I was in college. I got a second lip filler in December 2019. At that point, I felt like it was too much so I didn’t get it for a while. Then I got it six months ago. And the under-eye filler I got during COVID-19 (2020) and I’ve only gotten that once.”

Alaviaa was paranoid about getting duck lips

Even though Alaviaa did get her fillers done, initially she was skeptical about the procedure fearing she might end up getting more than needed and have duck lips.

Talking about her fear, she said, “Initially when I was getting lip-fillers I was really paranoid because I felt like if I do one more syringe, what if I start looking like those crazy people who have duck lips? But I listened to the doctor and got one syringe. Six months later I got another one.” Alaviaa also shared that the medics put a lot of numbing cream so it doesn’t really hurt however it does take a while for the swelling to get down.

Alaviaa on celebs hiding their procedures

Finally, Alaviaa shared her two cents on people who are ashamed of getting the procedures done. “If someone is insecure about their face, I definitely think there’s nothing to be ashamed of if you want to get fillers. I don’t think it’s something you should hide. A lot of my friends hide it, I don’t understand why. I don’t think it’s a big deal to admit it. My advice is to not keep doing it again and again, it becomes an obsession,” the star kid concluded.

