Jab B Town met South: 4 reasons why Sara Ali Khan & Dhanush's exciting jodi will spice up 'Atrangi Re'

A good storyline grabs eyeballs but having strong actors in lead strengthens the film altogether. One such movie that awaits its release is Aanand L Rai directorial ‘Atrangi Re’. The upcoming movie stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush in lead roles. ‘Atrangi Re’ is a cross-cultural love story in which Sara will be seen romancing Akshay and Dhanush. The film is written by Himanshu Sharma and it is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. With songs penned by Irshad Kamil, music maestro AR Rahman has composed the album for the film.

It is for the first time the audience will get to see Sara and Dhanush together in a film, which will be a treat in itself. There is a lot of excitement and intrigue surrounding the project. After Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol starrer ‘Raanjhanaa’ and 'Shamitabh', ‘Atrangi Re’ is Dhanush’s second collaboration with the director-producer. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch Sara and Dhanush on the same screen stage. Before the movie hits the theatres, we are going to list reasons to get you excited about another BTown meets South Jodi, Dhanush, and Sara Ali Khan.

Dhanush inspired Sara

During the wrap-up of ‘Atrangi Re’, along with sharing several pictures from the sets of the movie Sara expressed her gratitude towards Dhanush. She took the moment to thank him for the inspiration and motivation throughout the project.

Bond over food

Did you know Sara was introduced to South Indian food by Dhanush? Yes, you read it right. The actress had revealed that Dhanush was the first one who not only presented introduced her to the authentic meals but also presented “amazing music”. Overwhelmed by it, the actress took to her gram and thanked Dhanush. She wrote, “@dhanushkraja thank you for always being helpful, motivating and inspiring. Couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this journey and yes thank you for introducing me to your amazing music and mouth-watering varieties of South Indian food (even though we could’ve avoided that indulgence during shoots)”.

Social Media BFFs

Sara and Dhanush developed a strong bond during their film shoot. The actors have left Bollywood buffs excited for their movie. Back then, pictures of Dhanush and Sara celebrating Christmas together had also gone viral on social media. On the actor’s birthday, Sara even wished him on with a quirky note. The actress shared a photo of herself with Dhanush and wrote, "Happiest Birthday @dhanushkraja. Wishing you all the love, luck, positivity, peace, snickers, paneer soda, books and Carnatic music (sic)."

Sara is all praise for Dhanush

Speaking to Indian Express, Sara had opened up about working with Dhanush. She had said, “Dhanush is an institution, a National Award-winning actor. There was a running joke on set where I used to call Dhanush ‘thalaiva’ and I used to call Akshay sir ‘thalaiva of the north’. It was just between these two thalaivas that I have tried to do some work and I hope all of our combined effort is appreciated”.

What do you think about this North-South jodi? Aren’t these reasons enough for you to get excited for ‘Atrangi Re’? Let us know in the comment section below.

