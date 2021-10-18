Jab B Town met South: 4 reasons why we're excited about Sidharth Malhotra & Rashmika Mandanna's Mission Majnu’

The first thing that any one of us look at in a movie is the leading pair of the film. All eyes are on them when viewers go to watch a film. Well, talking about Bollywood films, it is a place where filmmakers experiment with the leading pairs and make some brave moves when it comes to casting them. On the one hand, where we have seen an elderly Amitabh Bachchan paired opposite teenager Jiah Khan, we have also seen Tabu paired opposite Ishaan Khatter and fans have accepted them with an open heart. Well, today we are going to talk about one such fresh pairing on the silver screen where we will see the merger of South and Bollywood. We are talking about Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna’s fresh pairing that we will soon see in Mission Majnu.

South sensation Rashmika Mandanna will make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Ever since this fresh pairing has been announced fans are eagerly waiting to watch their chemistry on the silver screen. But in case, you are wondering even a tad bit that why should you look forward to this fresh Jodi? Keep scrolling further to clear all your doubts and let us help you get all the reasons you need.

Sidharth making Rashmika’s transformation from South to Bollywood quite a cake-walk

We bet you all must have gone through that feeling of being an outsider on the first day of either your new job or your new college. Well, Rashmika was going through a similar feeling when she stepped on the sets of Mission Majnu, her Bollywood debut. Everything from the language, to the culture to the way things were around on the set, it was all different for her but Sid made it very easy for her. In an interview, Rashmika spoke about how supportive her co-star has been. She said, “He is my senior and a wonderful guy. He’s loaded with star qualities but is down-to-earth and helpful. He has often guided me on the use of the dialect we have to speak in the film and has also helped me nail my performance. When I perform a scene, I always look out for what my co-actor feels. I need to see whether my emotions strike a chord with him or her. If they react in the right manner, then I know I will be able to convey those emotions to the audience, too. Sidharth, in that sense, has always been there for me.

Sidharth Malhotra’s big statement for Rashmika Mandanna

Whenever Sid has spoken about his Mission Majnu co-star, he has always praised the actress. In one of the interviews, when he was asked about Rashmika the Shershaah actor said, "I think Rashmika is going to be one person to look out for in Hindi next year whenever we release Mission Majnu.”

Sidharth & Rashmika’s cute off-screen chemistry

Well, with whatever we have seen of Sidharth and Rashmika till now, one thing is clear that these two share a good rapport with each other. Be it them looking adorable together, Sid making sure his newbie co-star feels comfortable in front of the paps to both of them having a great bond off-screen. These reasons are enough to give us all a hint that their on-screen chemistry too is going to be amazing.

Rashmika praising Sidharth’s work on social media

While Sid and Rashmika has finished one schedule of their film Mission Majnu, Sidharth’s film Shershaah had released. After watching this film, Rashmika could not stop herself from taking to her Instagram handle to praise her Mission Majnu co-star. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rashmika wrote, "Watched this last night #Shershaah. A big salute to the sacrifice to you your family and to all those working to keep us safe. @sidmalhotra you are a superstar man what a film.. you've pulled off this character so bloody well.. So happy for you @kiaraaliaadvani what an absolute beauty you are.. All love to Dimple ️ Both your chemistry was love love #VishnuVaradhan sir.. Congratulations to you.. your work is amaaaaazing.. @karanjohar congratulations”

Now you tell us that aren’t these reasons enough for you to get excited to welcome this fresh Jodi of Bollywood?

