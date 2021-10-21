Jab B Town Met South: Here’s why Shahid Kapoor & Raashii Khanna’s romance will unlock your heart to love them

In yet another Bollywood and South collaboration we have the handsome Munda of Bollywood Shahid Kapoor soon going to romance the South sensation Raashii Khanna. The Haider actor is soon going to make his OTT debut and sharing the screen space with him will be the stunning Raashii who has already made several heads turn with her stellar performances and cute looks in the South. Well, we all know that Mr Kapoor is quite fun off-screen and he has a vibe that makes his co-stars super comfortable on the sets. And a similar kinda vibe can be seen on the sets of this Raj & DK helmed web show. With whatever we have seen on the social media handles of Shahid and Raashii we bet their Jodi is going to be like a house on fire. Wondering why do we think so, well then let us take you through the reasons that make us feel so.

Raashii Khanna’s fun banter with Shahid Kapoor on the sets

We bet that Raashii and Shahid are having a blast shooting with each other and their Instagram banters are proof of their fun off-screen chemistry. The actress had taken to her Instagram sometime back to post a selfie of her with the Kabir Singh actor who stood behind her and it appeared as if he was hiding behind her in the picture. Raashi captioned this image as “Why are you hiding? @shahidkapoor Am I so intimidating..?” This caption proves the comfort level the actress shares with the Bollywood star.

Shahid’s warm welcome for Raashi

Shahid made sure to make his co-star feel great and hence he put up a cute welcome post for her on Instagram. Sharing the same picture that Raashii had shared on her Instagram, Shahid wrote, “@raashikhannaoffl welcome on board. And thanks for letting me be a part of your selfie. I feel blessed.”

It's always a party with Shahid & Raashi are on the sets

Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him chilling with his crew along with Raashii. The funny energetic guy that shahid is, he shared a super goofy video. The actor along with Raashii, Raj, DK and a few more members of the team were seen grooving to the new viral song, ‘Pawri Ho Ri Hai’.

Cute off-screen chemistry

In one of the BTS pictures from the sets that was shared by Shahid, we could see Raashii hugging the director while the actor stood beside them. In the pic, he had an intense look on his face as he looked into the camera and he was dishing out major Kabir Singh vibes, isn’t it?. Shahid captioned the image as, “No caption needed”. To this, Raashii replied saying, "It’s ok @shahidkapoor. They love you too! @rajanddk”. Doesn’t this prove that their chemistry off-screen is rocking and aren’t these two cute?

Well, Shahid Kapoor and Raashii Khanna have already started grabbing all the eyeballs for their fun pictures and crackling off-screen chemistry. Are these reasons enough to get you excited to welcome this new Jodi?

