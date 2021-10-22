Jab B Town Met South: Prabhas & Kriti Sanon’s powerful Jodi is here to take your breath away; Here’s why

Prabhas is that name in the film industry today that is popular not only in the South industry but is also quite popular in the Bollywood industry. He has become a Pan-India star and his movies are equally loved amongst the Hindi film lovers as much it is loved by the South speaking regions. Well, the coming year is going to be all about B Town collaborating with South and we have already shared a couple of such fresh pairings that will unite the two industries. One of them is Prabhas and Kriti Sanon who are going to come together for the much-awaited Pan-India film Adipurush.

Well, apart from the fact that watching Prabhas and Kriti Sanon on the silver screen in a story that is based on the Indian mythology Ramayana, portraying the characters of Ram and Sita would be too exciting, there are tons of other reasons about why you should be looking forward to this collab.

Kriti wanting to marry Prabhas

Prabhas is a superstar and a gem of a person. His humble nature and sweet gestures have won him a special place in the hearts of his fans. Who wouldn’t want to marry this superstar? During an interview, Kriti Sanon was asked to choose amongst the co-stars who would she like to date, flirt and marry amongst Prabhas, Kartik Aryan and Tiger Shroff? The stunning actress instantly replied that she would like to marry Prabhas, date Tiger and flirt with Kartik. Considering the fact that the South star is still single, Mimi actress’ answer left all the fans quite excited and curious.

Prabhas’ special birthday wish for Kriti

Prabhas and Kriti share quite a great bond and it is evident from their social media posts for each other. The Baahubali actor took to his Instagram handle to post a stunning picture of Kriti on her birthday and what caught all our attention was the special birthday wish he wrote for his co-star. The actor wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day @kritisanon. What you bring to the sets of #Adipurush is so precious!”

Kriti breaking Prabhas’ shy image

Despite his stylish person and stardom, Prabhas is popular as the shy guy in the media. The Salaar actor also seems a little reserved and don't speak much either. However, that is not the case at all. Kriti Sanon revealed that once he gets to know people, he is more welcoming. "Media reports imply that Prabhas is a shy person. Well, he is naturally shy when he meets new people. But once we spend some time with him, he tends to become a lot more talkative and welcoming. He carries a great vibe and it is really fun to work with him," said the actress.

Prabhas’ welcome post for Kriti Sanon

Prabhas took to his Instagram handle to post a picture with Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh to welcome both of them on board for Adipurush. Sharing the picture he wrote, “Welcoming @kritisanon and @mesunnysingh to the #Adipurush family.” In the picture, the happiness on Prabhas’ face was enough to prove that he is thrilled to collaborate with Kriti.

We are sure that watching Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as Ram and Sita would be a different experience for all their fans altogether and everyone is going to love it.

