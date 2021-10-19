Jab B Town met South: Reasons why Ananya Panday & Vijay Deverakonda's Jodi in Liger would steal your hearts

As we always say that Bollywood is a land of experiments and filmmakers never hesitate in experimenting when it comes to casting the leading pair. In fact, now even audiences have become more open to watching fresh Jodi’s on the silver screen. Well, some really exciting fresh pairings have been lined up in the Bollywood films in the coming years and one thing that we see as a new trend coming up is a Bollywood actor paired opposite a south sensation. Yesterday we spoke about why should we be excited to watch Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu and today we are going to list reasons for you to get excited about another BTown meets South Jodi, Ananya Panday and Vijay Devarakonda.

Vijay Devarakonda is that name in the South industry who needs no introduction. Remember Shahid Kapoor’s, Kabir Singh? Well, it was an official Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy and the titular role was played by Vijay. He has already found recognition for himself in Bollywood but now the charming actor is all set to make his Bollywood debut opposite Ananya Panday in Liger. Let’s begin with the reasons that might get you on the edge of your seats to welcome this Jodi.

Ananya praising the nature of Vijay

In a recent interview with Bollywood Life, Ananya Panday spoke about how comfortable Vijay Deverakonda had made her feel on the sets. Praising her co-star she said, “I have yet to meet someone so grounded and humble despite being such a huge star. He is kind and soft-spoken.” Well, we are sure that the actress is already in awe of her co-star and this would have helped their on-screen chemistry.

Vijay finding Ananya fun

Vijay Deverakonda is quite a well-known name in the Telugu industry. The actor who made his debut in 2011 is very popular. On the other hand, Ananya Panday is just three-film old, but that did not let the south actor have any air about himself on the sets and in fact had a gala time with the newbie. The actor in a recent press conference spoke about his upcoming movie and had nothing but only good words for her. Speaking about the Liger actress he said, "Ananya is lovely! She works hard and does a really good job. She's a fun co-star."

Ananya learning Telugu & Vijay dubbing in Hindi for Liger

Language is one of the most important things for any actor in a film and that can also become one of the major hindrances if you work in a film that is not in your mother tongue. Well, Liger is a Pan-India film and it is simultaneously releasing in 5 other languages. On the one hand, where Ananya Panday has worked hard to learn Telugu for the film, there are reports that Vijay will be dubbing his own Hindi lines for the Hindi version. Now wouldn’t it be exciting to see two actors learning each other’s language to make your movie-watching experience better?

Ananya’s excitement to get on the sets

It is simple when you love what you do and where you are then you would always be excited to go to work. This excitement will eventually show in your work as well. Ananya often took to her Instagram stories to post BTS pictures from the sets of Liger. Once, when the actress had resumed the shoot of the movie after a break, she posted a picture of Vijay and expressed that she is super excited to be back on the sets. We are sure that Ananya and Vijay would make a dream Jodi on the silver screen.

Ananya and Vijay make for a sizzling pair

Vijay and Ananya indeed make for a hot pair and with whatever off-screen pictures we have seen of the two, we bet that these two are going to have intense and sizzling chemistry on-screen. Both the actors seem to be quite comfortable around each other and their casual hugs even in the crowd is proof of it.

Did these reasons get you excited enough to watch Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger?

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda tries hiding from paps outside the gym; SEE PHOTO