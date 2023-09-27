'Jab jab bhai bulayenge...': Shah Rukh Khan spills the beans on his appearance in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are two of the biggest superstars in Bollywood. Both enjoy millions of fans and are loved for their work. Recently, a teaser of Tiger 3 was released. Around the same time, SRK conducted his Ask SRK session during which a fan asked if he will appear in the film. King Khan spilled some beans on it.

Shah Rukh Khan talks about Salman Khan's Tiger 3

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan conducted an Ask SRK session on Twitter to interact with fans. One user asked if he will appear before or after the interval in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. They asked, "Tiger 3 me app interval k baad ya interval k pehele aoge @iamsrk #AskSRK #srk #Jawan." In response, King Khan tweeted: "Jab jab bhai bulayenge tab tab aa jaunga…."

Check out the tweet:

Shah Rukh Khan gives 'inside info' about Tiger 3

During the session, He wrote, “Watched tiger 3 teaser? #askSRK.” To this, Shah Rukh answered, “Tiger 3 is looking awesome. Bhai Bhai hi hai!!! Loved it….#Jawan."

Another fan also queried SRK on Tiger 3's teaser. “Have you seen #TigerKaMessage Teaser ... Would you like to share your view on this KHAN SAAB #AskSRK", a user asked. To which, the superstar gave a hilarious response: “Yeh toh teaser hai….Tiger…picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. It will be stunning ( inside info de raha hoon) ha ha!!!”

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films. The third installment in the Tiger franchise, the film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Today, the makers revealed its official teaser called 'Tiger Ka Message’. The video shows Salman Khan reprising his role as RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger. He is labeled as a traitor and embarks on a dangerous mission to clear his name. Tiger 3 will be released during Diwali this year on November 10. Both Khan and Kaif took to social media to share a video. They wrote, “Jab tak Tiger mara nahi, tab tak Tiger haara nahi #TigerKaMessage #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #YRF50 | #YRFSpyUniverse.”

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Shah Rukh was last seen in the action thriller Jawan. The Atlee directorial received the biggest opening for a Bollywood film in history. It also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Priyamani and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). After this, SRK will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu.The film is based on the issue of illegal immigration and it will release on December 22nd this year.

