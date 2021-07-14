'Jab Kapur met Kapoor': Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor show us what a good hair day looks like

Recently, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur met up at an event in the city. The dashing stars posed for photos and well, one of their clicks has left netizens gushing over their 'good hair day'.

Recently, two of the popular stars of Bollywood bumped into each other at an event and what happened next will leave you with 'hair goals'. At an event in the city recently, and Aditya Roy Kapur met each other. The two joined others at an event in a casual avatar and also posed for photos. While they were out together, the two stars indulged in friendly banter. Sophie Choudry, who was also at the event, happened to click a picture perfect photo of the two and expressed awe over the 'volume' of their hair.

Arjun reposted Sophie's Instagram story featuring him and Aditya and had a catchy caption for it. In the photo, Aditya is seen standing next to Arjun. The Om actor can be seen clad in a short with a white open jacket and a matching mask. On the other hand, Arjun is seen sporting a casual bottle green hoodie with a black mask. Both stars struck a pose as Sophie got clicking. The actress-singer was 'jealous' of their 'ridiculously good hair day' as she shared the photo. Arjun shared it on his handle and wrote, "When Kapoor met Kapur."

Take a look:

In another photo that was shared by Arjun, he and Aditya can be seen discussing something with a smile on their faces. Arjun shared the candid photo and wrote, "Discussed major hair and beard hacks with my gorgeous friend @adityaroykapur today..."

Take a look:

The cute banter between Arjun, Aditya and Sophie left netizens gushing over the trio. The photos went viral on social media and fans loved the casual style of the two stars.

On the work front, Aditya will be seen in OM: The Battle Within with Sanjana Sanghi. On the other hand, Arjun has Ek Villain Returns. The film stars John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in the lead apart from Arjun. It is helmed by Mohit Suri.

