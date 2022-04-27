'Jab The Lady Killer met Kuttey' Arjun Kapoor shares a funny PIC & it is not what you might expect

Arjun Kapoor is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. He debuted with the 2012 movie Ishaqzaade and since then there is no looking back for him. He also keeps quite an active presence on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. Moreover, he often makes headlines with his ladylove Malaika Arora. Recently, he commenced shooting for his upcoming movie ‘The Lady Killer’ alongside Bhumi Pednekar in Himachal Pradesh. On Tuesday, he shared about the crossover between two of his upcoming projects, Kuttey and The Lady Killer - but, hey, it is not at all what you might expect!

Ever since he kickstarted The Lady Killer’s shoot, Arjun has been consistently giving his fans shoot updates on his Instagram. He often shares snaps of the gorgeous scenery. His latest Instagram story, however, had us in splits. In the picture, we could see a lot of furry babies together at the movie’s filming location. Being the jester he is, Arjun jokingly wrote, “Jab #theladykiller meet the #kuttey s!!!” How adorable! Arjun Kapoor is a proud dog person and also has a furry best friend Maximus.

Check Arjun's story HERE

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh, the Ajay Bahl directorial The Lady Killer is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Karma Media and Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is also gearing up for Vishal Bhardwaj's Kuttey. He will be seen next in the film Ek Villain Returns. The movie also stars Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani in key roles. It is all set to hit the cinemas on the 8th of July, 2022. Bhumi, on the other hand, will be seen next in Akshay Kumar starrer Rakshabandhan and Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.

