Jab Mouni Roy met 'wonderful Human' Hrithik Roshan in Amsterdam, here's what happened

In a surprise for fans, Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy got together for a special shoot in Amsterdam with none other than superstar Hrithik Roshan. The actress shared a glimpse of behind-the-scenes from the shoot in a perfect selfie and well, fans could not stop gushing over Hrithik and Mouni. Well, the two stars collaborated on an ad shoot and for the same, the stars shot in the European city. Now, Mouni dropped a photo on her handle from behind the scenes and was all praises for Hrithik.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni shared a selfie in which Hrithik could be seen showing a victory sign. On the other hand, the Gold actress could be seen clicking the selfie. The two stars looked absolutely stunning as they posed against the backdrop of the gorgeous European city. Mouni is seen clad in a black dress with her hair left open, while Hrithik is seen opting for a suit for the shoot. Sharing the photo, Mouni wrote, "From an amazing shoot day with this wonderful human."

Have a look at Hrithik and Mouni's selfie:

While Mouni was all praises for the superstar, fans are looking forward to Hrithik's comment on his ad co-star's post. The two collaborated for an ad shoot and with Mouni's recent post, fans got a glimpse of their BTS shenanigans.

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen next in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. The film's shoot is in progress and fans cannot wait to see Hrithik face off against Saif in this actioner. Apart from this, Hrithik also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone. Mouni, on the other hand, will be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. The film is slated to release on September 9, 2022.

