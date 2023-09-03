'Jab pyaar kiya toh...': Vijay Varma reveals why he didn't keep relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia under wraps

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are one of the most talked about couples in tinsel town. The two are already doing great on the professional front. While Vijay received immense appreciation for his performances in projects like Darlings, Dahaad and the most recent, Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah, on the other hand, really had an eventful year with back-to-back successful projects like Jee Karda, Lust Stories 2 and a cameo appearance in Jailer had her everywhere. Not stopping at this, the actress recently had a release crime thriller release, Aakhri Sach. Despite offering so much, the personal lives of the actors take center stage. Vijay Varma, in a recent interview, recently revealed the reason behind making his relationship public with Tamannaah.

Vijay Varma on his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia

Though Vijay wants to keep his relationship extremely low-key, it somehow ends up being a topic of discussion. A few days back, rumors of the two getting married were also rife on the Internet. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, upon being asked what made him decide to not keep his relationship a secret, the Darlings actor kept it crisp and stated, “I love the song ‘Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’ from Mughal-e-Azam.”

In the same interview, the actor also acknowledged the projects; he has been a part of. “I value the hard work and the choices that went into creating these stories and characters because success and failure isn’t all in my hand. Having said that It feels absolutely great to be on a winning streak!” he said.

Tamannaah Bhatia on her wedding plans

It is worth mentioning that recently in an interview with News 18, Tamannaah rubbished the wedding rumors. She said, “I do believe in marriage and eventually, it will happen but right now my happy place is on the sets. I am enjoying the variety of work that has been coming in and I hope it continues to stay like that.”

About Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

The talented actors had shared screen space in Lust Stories 2 and their love story apparently began on the sets of the web series.

Vijay Varma's work front

On the professional front, Vijay will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan which will stream on Netflix. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial is an adaptation of the 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X which will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles.

