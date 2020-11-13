Jab Tak Hai Jaan turns 8: Dialogues from the Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif & Anushka starrer that won hearts

Late Yash Chopra's last directorial venture, Jab Tak Hai Jaan was released in 2012. It featured Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

took a hiatus of almost two years after the release of his movie Zero in 2018. Ardent fans of the superstar are now eagerly waiting for him to announce his next project. While reports have already surfaced that talk about King Khan’s upcoming plans, his fans have found multiple other reasons to celebrate. That is because some of the movies of SRK have achieved milestones in 2020. Among them is Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge that completed 25 years.

Just a day earlier, another movie, Baazigar clocked 27 years. And now, Shah Rukh Khan, , and starrer Jab Tak Hai Jaan has also completed 8 years. The romantic saga is special for the Hindi movie lovers for various reasons, the most important being that it happens to be the last film helmed by late Yash Chopra. Apart from that, the movie also marks the second collaboration of King Khan and Anushka Sharma after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Not only that, but the whirlwind romance also marked the first-ever collaboration of Shah Rukh and Katrina Kaif. Apart from that, the amazing songs were composed by music maestro AR Rahman and the lyrics were penned by Gulzar. But the one thing that attracted the audience the most in Jab Tak Hai Jaan is its thoughtful and relatable dialogues. The interesting part here is that most of them end with the lines ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan,’ i.e., after the romantic drama’s title. As the movie completes 8 years, we look back into some of its popular dialogues that won hearts back then.

Check them out below:

Teri aankhon ki namkeen mastiyaan, teri hasin ki beparwah gustakhiyaan, teri zulfon ki lehrati angdaiyan, nahi bhulunga main. Jab tak hai jaan, jab tak hai jaan.

Baarishon mein bedhadak tere naachne se, baat baat pe bewajaah tere ruthne se, choti choti teri bachkaani badmashiyon se, mohabbat karunga main. Jab tak hai jaan, jab tak hai jaan.

Tera haath se haath chodna, tera saayon ka rukh modna, tera palat ke phir na dekhna, nahin maaf karunga main. Jab tak hai jaan, jab tak hai jaan.

Tere jhoothe kasme vaadon se, tere jalte sulagte khwaabon se, teri beraham duwaon se, nafrat karunga main. Jab tak hai jaan, jab tak hai jaan.

Har din uski zindagi ki duwa maang leti hoon, aur har din khud thodi mar leti hoon.

Jo dil jeette hai woh kabhi haar se nahi darte.

Jab zindagi ke khatron se bachne ke liye koi bomb suit nahin pehenta toh maut se bachne ke liye kya pehenna.

Har ishq ka ek waqt hota hai, woh hamara waqt nahin tha.

Zindagi toh har roz jaan leti hai. Bomb toh sirf ek baar lega.

