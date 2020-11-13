Jab Tak Hai Jaan turns 8: Twitterati shower love on Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina and Anushka starrer; See POSTS

As Jab Tak Hai Jaan completes 8 years of its release today, netizens took to the micro-blogging site to celebrate the milestone. Check out the tweets.

, and starrer Jab Tak Hai Jaan is one of the most loved films of all time. The trio’s camaraderie in the film was noteworthy. And of course SRK and Katrina’s electrifying chemistry won many hearts. The romantic saga is special for the Hindi movie lovers for various reasons, the most important being that it happens to be the last film helmed by late Yash Chopra. As the film clocks 8 years today, netizens are celebrating the milestone on Twitter.

Interestingly, #8YearsOfJTHJ has been trending on the micro-blogging site with fans showering praises on the film. One elated Twitter user wrote, “Yash ji's last film #JabTakHaiJaan completes 8 Years today. Many of friends didn't like this film but I absolutely LOVED it! Pure & Cute romance, heartwarming scenes, nice dialogues & good music. Some scenes were just too good! Did you also like this film? #8YearsOfJTHJ.” Another said, “8 years back from today Slightly smiling face they introduce The most beautiful , loving and innocent girl Meera to us Two hearts#8YearsOfJTHJ.”

Sharing the film’s poster, one of the users tweeted, “Favourite film of life. This is very, very special. My love for Samar Anand grew with time. His patience, quiet suffering spoke thousands of words. Thank you Yashji. Love you forever. #8YearsOfJTHJ.” “Everytime I watch #JTHJ it feels as if I am living the story. This one is very close to my heart sir. Thanks and love you so much. @iamsrk Red heartHugging faceLoudly crying face #8YearsOfJTHJ #ShahRukhKhan,” said another netizen.

Meera Tapar, Beautiful sensitive, , she was Ideal, she was distinguished in her love we lived with her the painful loss, separation, and the end the sweetness of the meeting her beloved Samar remains one of the best performance of katrina kaif #KatrinaKaif #8YearsOfJTHJ pic.twitter.com/QPdmCCPTY3 — KAY KAT (@ILHAMKATRINA) November 13, 2020

Romance personified! If you love @iamsrk ,u come fall in love again with this epic romance.This movie teaches us that every love has a time , and that challenges are sure to come along the way , promises are made and broken but if love is true,it breaks all odds.#8YearsOfJTHJ pic.twitter.com/HqADtrOnQX — (@srkian_nahid) November 13, 2020

Celebrating 8 years of JAB TAK HAI JAAN Love the bond between @iamsrk nd @AnushkaSharma MAJOR SAMAR ANAND #8YearsOfJTHJ pic.twitter.com/4jjsog4wYR — sohail (@sohail_4srk) November 13, 2020

Favourite film of life. This is very, very special. My love for Samar Anand grew with time. His patience, quiet suffering spoke thousands of words. Thank you Yashji. Love you forever.#8YearsOfJTHJ@iamsrk @yrf @AnushkaSharma @AnupamPKher #KatrinaKaif @sharibhashmi and everyone. pic.twitter.com/QUvLWGJ728 — Dharmit Mehta (@imdharmit) November 13, 2020

On a related note, with Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Yash Chopra returned to direction eight years after Veer-Zaara. The film is still remembered for its thoughtful and relatable dialogues. It was the second collaboration of King Khan with Anushka and the Raees star’s first outing with Katrina.

