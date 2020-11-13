  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Jab Tak Hai Jaan turns 8: Twitterati shower love on Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina and Anushka starrer; See POSTS

As Jab Tak Hai Jaan completes 8 years of its release today, netizens took to the micro-blogging site to celebrate the milestone. Check out the tweets.
24620 reads Mumbai Updated: November 13, 2020 01:18 pm
Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka SharmaJab Tak Hai Jaan turns 8: Twitterati shower love on Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina and Anushka starrer; See POSTS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Tak Hai Jaan is one of the most loved films of all time. The trio’s camaraderie in the film was noteworthy. And of course SRK and Katrina’s electrifying chemistry won many hearts. The romantic saga is special for the Hindi movie lovers for various reasons, the most important being that it happens to be the last film helmed by late Yash Chopra. As the film clocks 8 years today, netizens are celebrating the milestone on Twitter.

Interestingly, #8YearsOfJTHJ has been trending on the micro-blogging site with fans showering praises on the film. One elated Twitter user wrote, “Yash ji's last film #JabTakHaiJaan completes 8 Years today. Many of friends didn't like this film but I absolutely LOVED it! Pure & Cute romance, heartwarming scenes, nice dialogues & good music. Some scenes were just too good! Did you also like this film? #8YearsOfJTHJ.” Another said, “8 years back from today Slightly smiling face they introduce The most beautiful , loving and innocent girl Meera to us Two hearts#8YearsOfJTHJ.”

Sharing the film’s poster, one of the users tweeted, “Favourite film of life. This is very, very special. My love for Samar Anand grew with time. His patience, quiet suffering spoke thousands of words. Thank you Yashji. Love you forever. #8YearsOfJTHJ.” “Everytime I watch #JTHJ it feels as if I am living the story. This one is very close to my heart sir. Thanks and love you so much. @iamsrk Red heartHugging faceLoudly crying face #8YearsOfJTHJ #ShahRukhKhan,” said another netizen.

Check out the tweets below:

On a related note, with Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Yash Chopra returned to direction eight years after Veer-Zaara. The film is still remembered for its thoughtful and relatable dialogues. It was the second collaboration of King Khan with Anushka and the Raees star’s first outing with Katrina.

Read Also: Jab Tak Hai Jaan turns 8: Dialogues from the Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif & Anushka starrer that won hearts

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
6 Years of Jab Tak Hai Jaan: Anushka Sharma calls Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif warm and amazing as ever
Shah Rukh Khan with Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma or Katrina Kaif; Whose on screen chemistry is perfect?
Katrina Kaif, Anushka and SRK make for the perfect trio and these PHOTOS will make you want to see them back
Zero director Aanand L Rai shares UNSEEN photos with Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif & Anushka Sharma
Zero: Shah Rukh Khan's body reference, 'I lived like the superstar for two years'
Zero: Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for their response to the film with poetic lines
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement