Jab Tak Hai Jaan turns 9: 5 romantic dialogues that sum up Shah Rukh Khan & Katrina Kaif’s eternal romance

Prolific filmmaker and producer Yash Chopra is known to millions as one of the finest romantic filmmakers in the country. Yash Chopra had an illustrious career spanning several decades with many classic films including ‘Deewar’, ‘Kabhie Kabhie’, ‘Silsila’, ‘Veer Zaara’ amongst others. His last directorial venture remains to be ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ which came out in 2012 and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Rishi Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor in pivotal characters. The eternal romance was released on the Diwali weekend alongside Son of Sardaar and performed excellently at the box office by raking in the moolah.

The film was written by Yash Chopra’s son Aditya Chopra whilst legendary lyricist Gulzar penned the songs and AR Rahman composed the music for the film. In the first teaser of the film, SRK can be seen wearing a military uniform and riding a motorbike across Ladakh with a wonderful poem written by Yash Chopra going on in the background. The lyricism in the dialogues of the film makes it an eternal love story that has aged tremendously well. The film is garnished with prolific lines including:

Har din uski zindagi ki duwa maang leti hoon, aur har din khud thodi mar leti hoon.

Jo dil jeette hai woh kabhi haar se nahi darte.

Jab zindagi ke khatron se bachne ke liye koi bomb suit nahin pehenta toh maut se bachne ke liye kya pehenna.

Har ishq ka ek waqt hota hai, woh hamara waqt nahin tha.

Zindagi toh har roz jaan leti hai. Bomb toh sirf ek baar lega.

