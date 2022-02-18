Jab they met on a show and cupid struck: Here's Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's mushy love story

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar- the couple who has never shied away from painting the town red with their mushy romance is set to take the plunge now. After dating each other for years, Farhan and Shibani will be tying the knot in a traditional ceremony on February 19 in Mumbai. To note, the traditional wedding will be followed by a registered wedding on Monday and Farhan and Shibani’s pre-wedding celebrations have been going on in full swing ahead of their D-day.

After having their respective bachelor parties lately, Farhan and Shibani had their haldi/mehendi ceremony on Thursday which was attended by the couple’s close friends. It is reported that Farhan and Shibani will be tying the knot in a private ceremony. In fact, the couple had reportedly decided to take the plunge of late, and the news was confirmed by Javed Akhtar. And while Farhan and Shibani are set to become Mr and Mrs officially tomorrow, here’s a quick look at the soon-to-wed couple’s love story which started from a reality show and is now heading to the mandap.

First meeting

Farhan and Shibani had first met on the sets of the reality show 'I Can Do It' which was premiered in 2015. While the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag star was the host of the show, Shibani was among the participants along with Mandira Bedi, Bharti Singh, VJ Bani, etc.

Dropping the hints

While the rumours of Farhan and Shibani’s affair started doing the rounds during the show, the diva went on to drop hints about their love affair on social media. For the uninitiated, Shibani had shared a picture of herself walking hand-in-hand with a mystery man who was showing his back to the camera. It didn’t take a long time for the fans to guess who the mystery man was.

Making it official

While the couple continued to be the talk of the town for the rumours of their love affair, Farhan finally decided to put the speculations to rest with a cute Instagram post wherein he held his ladylove close to him. He had shared two pics with Shibani wherein she was seen hiding her face in the first one and was all smiles for the camera in the second. He had captioned the image, “Now you see her. Now you don’t. @shibanidandekar Thank you @ginashetty1 & @tarunshetty1 for a lovely evening. #seasonspirit #funtimes #hangout #secretsanta”.

First Public Appearance

After taking the social media by storm with their adorable posts, Farhan and Shibani made their first public appearance during Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding reception. The couple looked much in love as they posed hand in hand at the ceremony.

Tattoo says it all

Shibani also made the headlines last year after she got Farhan’s name inked on her neck. The news came to light after she re-shared a post by a tattoo artist who had posted her pic flaunting her tattoo.

Breaking the news of the wedding to family

Interestingly, while Shibani shares a great equation with Farhan’s family, the couple had reportedly shared their decision to tie the knot to the family after inviting them for dinner recently. The news was confirmed by Honey Irani in a conversation with ETimes. “I just hope they have a wonderful life; it's really nice to see they are tying the knot now. They were very serious about each other. But frankly, today, couples take some time before making the decision on marriage. We respect that,” she had added.

