Jab We Met helmer Imtiaz Ali recalls being ‘embarrassed’ about film’s story, REVEALS why it won’t have sequel

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Jab We Met recently clocked 16 years of its release. Even after over ten decades, fans still find it to be their comfort film. Recently, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who directed the film, revealed being stupefied on learning that the movie has been a huge success as he thought it is a film ‘about nothing’ and also revealed embarrassment with regards to the story of Jab We Met. He went on to discuss the reason behind Jab We Met not having a sequel. Read on to know what he said.

Imtiaz Ali delves into Jab We Met’s story, says he was ‘embarrassed’ about it

During a recent chat with India Today, Imtiaz Ali delved into his creation Jab We Met and noted how he was left befuddled about the movie being such a huge success even after years of its release.

He continued to elaborate on the same further and revealed being “‘embarrassed” about the film’s story as he felt that its plot was not accurate.

“I knew there was something good about it even then, but I was always embarrassed about the story. Because it is a film about nothing (in terms of plot). What is it? How do I sell or pitch it? I didn’t know if it was worth pursuing. Also, it is a highly rejected film, in terms of acting, producing etcetera,” said Ali.

The filmmaker further recalled Shahid Kapoor, who essayed the role of Aditya in the film, being receptive to the story and stated how he was the one who thought Jab We Met would do well.

Imtiaz Ali’s take on Jab We Met’s sequel

The movie has created such a stir that even today, fans have been yearning to get a sequel of Jab We Met. Discussing the same, Imtiaz Ali noted that he is doubtful about where the story would lead further because of its ending and said, “I don’t think there is anything there.”

He further added how he believes Jab We Met is a movie that belongs to the audience more than him and discussed it at length stating how there have been instances where people approach and quote the movie to him, however, it turns out to be ‘embarrassing’ for him at times, as he does not remember it too well.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor calls Jab We Met 'special occasion' as movie with Kareena Kapoor Khan clocks 16 years; fans shower love