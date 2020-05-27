Jab We Met’s Geet or K3G’s Poo; Which character of Kareena Kapoor Khan do you relate with the most? COMMENT

Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood this year. The gorgeous star has delivered stellar hits and two of her most loved characters are Jab We Met’s Geet and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s Poo. We’d like to know from you, which character do you relate with the most? Tell us in the comments.

In Bollywood, several films are made in a year and our favourite stars portray many characters in them. However, if there is one talented actress who has managed to win hearts with each of her performances over the past 2 decades, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan. The gorgeous and talented star is completing 20 years in Bollywood this year and in this time, Kareena has given some memorable performances in films like Chameli, Dev, Omkara and more. However, to date, her films Jab We Met and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham remain iconic.

Not just due to the terrific performance but also because of the roles she played in both of them. Jab We Met’s Geet and K3G’s Poo remain the most iconic characters in Bollywood and both have been brought to life by the talented Kareena. As Geet in Jab We Met, we got to see the impulsive and fun side of Kareena’s personality and by far, it is one character that feels like a girl next door. From her epic dialogues to her unabashed sense of humour as Geet, Kareena managed to bring to life a character that we all cherish even now. Her dialogues like ‘Sikhni Hu Main Bhatinda Ki’ or ‘Meri Behn ke Saath Bhaag Jao’ or her monologue of abuses, everything about Geet made us relate with her.

Another character played by Kareena that stays with all of us till date is Poo aka Pooja from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. As Poo, Kareena transformed herself into this most popular girl of the college who everyone desired to be with. From her unique lingo like ‘PHAT’ to her sassy act of picking a guy as a Prom date, Kareena managed to infuse life into Poo to such an extent that many girls still consider her as an icon. The character is surely one that we haven’t experienced or seen in any other film in Bollywood.

Both roles that Kareena essayed are iconic till date. However, we’d love to know from you, which one is your favourite among Geet and Poo. Go ahead and tell us in the comments.

