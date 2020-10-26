  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Jab We Met turns 13: Kareena Kapoor Khan quotes Geet & drops an unseen BTS pic with Shahid Kapoor & Imtiaz Ali

As Jab We Met clocks 13 years of release, Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a perfect throwback treat to fans from the sets of Imtiaz Ali directorial.
13787 reads Mumbai
Jab We Met turns 13: Kareena Kapoor Khan quotes Geet & drops an unseen BTS pic with Shahid Kapoor & Imtiaz AliJab We Met turns 13: Kareena Kapoor Khan quotes Geet & drops an unseen BTS pic with Shahid Kapoor & Imtiaz Ali
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood at the moment and there are no second thoughts about it. In her career of over two decades, Bebo has given us several memorable movies. Amid this, Imtiaz Ali directorial Jab We Met has been one of the most amazing and loved movies of Kareena. In fact, her character of Geet has been one of the most iconic ones which has a different fan following altogether.

Interestingly, Jab We Met, which also featured Shahid Kapoor in the lead, has clocked 13 years of release today. On this occasion, Kareena went down the memory lane to dig out a beautiful BTS pic from the sets of Jab We Met and give her fans a perfect throwback treat. The pic was clicked during the shooting of the song Nagada Nagada and featured Shahid, Kareena and Imitiaz looking in to screen to take a look at the shot. This isn’t all. Bebo also quoted Geet in the caption and wrote, “’Mujhe toh lagta hai life mein jo kuch insaan real mein chahta hai, actual mein, usse wohi milta hai' #13YearsOfJabWeMet” followed by heart emoticons.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor’s post for Jab We Met as it clocked 13 years of release:

To note, Kareena, who is expecting her second child now, has recently wrapped the shooting of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress will also be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht along with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janvhi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan wraps up shooting Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha; Calls it intense yet poignant journey

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

You may like these
Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor’s Jab We Met will cheer you up amid lockdown
Kareena Kapoor OPENS UP on her break up with Jab We Met co star Shahid Kapoor; Calls it ‘destiny’s plan’
When Kareena Kapoor Khan backed Shahid Kapoor's savage reply on not sharing screen in Udta Punjab; WATCH
Shahid Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor or Shahid & Priyanka Chopra: Which ex do you want to see actor romance next?
Udta Punjab: Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena & Diljit’s film clocks 4 years; Here’s why it's a must watch
Jab We Met’s Geet or K3G’s Poo; Which character of Kareena Kapoor Khan do you relate with the most? COMMENT

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement