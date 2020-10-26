Jab We Met turns 13: Kareena Kapoor Khan quotes Geet & drops an unseen BTS pic with Shahid Kapoor & Imtiaz Ali

As Jab We Met clocks 13 years of release, Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a perfect throwback treat to fans from the sets of Imtiaz Ali directorial.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood at the moment and there are no second thoughts about it. In her career of over two decades, Bebo has given us several memorable movies. Amid this, Imtiaz Ali directorial Jab We Met has been one of the most amazing and loved movies of Kareena. In fact, her character of Geet has been one of the most iconic ones which has a different fan following altogether.

Interestingly, Jab We Met, which also featured in the lead, has clocked 13 years of release today. On this occasion, Kareena went down the memory lane to dig out a beautiful BTS pic from the sets of Jab We Met and give her fans a perfect throwback treat. The pic was clicked during the shooting of the song Nagada Nagada and featured Shahid, Kareena and Imitiaz looking in to screen to take a look at the shot. This isn’t all. Bebo also quoted Geet in the caption and wrote, “’Mujhe toh lagta hai life mein jo kuch insaan real mein chahta hai, actual mein, usse wohi milta hai' #13YearsOfJabWeMet” followed by heart emoticons.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor’s post for Jab We Met as it clocked 13 years of release:

To note, Kareena, who is expecting her second child now, has recently wrapped the shooting of starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress will also be seen in ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht along with , Vicky Kaushal, , Janvhi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan wraps up shooting Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha; Calls it intense yet poignant journey

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×