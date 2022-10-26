Jab We Met turns 15: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor starrer's 10 dialogues that are fit for real-life scenarios
Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Jab We Met needs no introduction. The romantic comedy film was written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. It also starred Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon, and Dara Singh Randhawa in supporting roles. Jab We Met was Kareena and Shahid's last film together as a couple, which was released to immense love from audiences and critics alike. It revolves around Aditya (Shahid) and Geet (Kareena) who end up meeting on a train journey and she tries to have him accompany her to her residence in Bhatinda and then to elope with her boyfriend Anshuman Singh (Tarun) while planning to get him married to her sister Roop Dhillon (Saumya).
A few years back, in an interview with the Film Companion, the Veere Di Wedding actress revealed that she wasn't too sure about doing Jab We Met but Shahid convinced her to do it. She said: "In fact, it was Shahid who actually said that I should hear this script of this film. He was like, 'It’s amazing, the girl’s part is amazing and you should do it.' He kind of actually got this entire project together and both of us ended up doing this film."
The original choices for the film were not Kareena and Shahid, but reportedly Bobby Deol and Ayesha Takia. The character of Geet was inspired by a girl Imtiaz Ali met on a bus in Delhi and Jab We Met was originally titled Punjab Mail. Despite Imtiaz's brilliant films like Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, Tamasha, and Highway, Jab We Met continues to remain an all-time classic. While the songs like Mauja Hi Mauja, Aao Milo Chalein, Tum Se Hi, and Yeh Ishq Haaye continue to be a must-listen on everyone’s playlists, the dialogues, too, are rattled off by fans even today. Today, Jab We Met has completed 15 years of its release, and on this occasion, here are 10 iconic dialogues from Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer that is fit for real-life scenarios.
1. “Aap jo yeh bolte hai, iske paise charge karte hain ya muft ka gyaan hai? Kyunki chillar nahi hai mere paas"
2. “Mein apni favourite hoon!”
3. “Batao tumhe main kaisi lagti hun? Achi Lagti hun? Fataak? Mast? Agar tum mujhe like karte ho, toh meri sister ko bhi like karoge! Roop, meri cousin. Bilkulll meri jaisi hai."
4. “Bhai sahab, aap convince ho gaye hai ya main aur bolun?”
5. “Kutte, ullu ke patthe....you bastard....saale suar ki aulad...tujhe kya laga tu mujhe chodd dega to mai jindagi bhar tadapti rahungi? Kaminey kidde padenge tere upar, kutte ki maut marega …aur marne ke baad narak ki aag mai tu jayega.....teri ma ki."
6. “Tum hamesha aaise hi bakwaas karti ho ya aaj koi special occasion hai?”
7. “Jab koi pyaar mein hota hai, tab koi sahi galat nahi hota.”
8. "Tu original piece hai, maloom hai na tujhe? Aisa dosara nahi hai."
9. "Tumhe uthakar museum mein rakhna chahiye… ticket lagni chahiye tumhe dekhne ke liye."
10. “Bachpan se hi naa…mujhe shaadi karne ka bahut craze hai, by god”
