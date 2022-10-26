Jab We Met turns 15: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor starrer's 10 dialogues that are fit for real-life scenarios

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Jab We Met needs no introduction. The romantic comedy film was written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. It also starred Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon, and Dara Singh Randhawa in supporting roles. Jab We Met was Kareena and Shahid's last film together as a couple, which was released to immense love from audiences and critics alike. It revolves around Aditya (Shahid) and Geet (Kareena) who end up meeting on a train journey and she tries to have him accompany her to her residence in Bhatinda and then to elope with her boyfriend Anshuman Singh (Tarun) while planning to get him married to her sister Roop Dhillon (Saumya).

A few years back, in an interview with the Film Companion, the Veere Di Wedding actress revealed that she wasn't too sure about doing Jab We Met but Shahid convinced her to do it. She said: "In fact, it was Shahid who actually said that I should hear this script of this film. He was like, 'It’s amazing, the girl’s part is amazing and you should do it.' He kind of actually got this entire project together and both of us ended up doing this film."